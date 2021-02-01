VALDOSTA –– The big, bad Wolves of West Georgia came into The Complex Friday night and did their best to blow the Valdosta State Blazers' house down.
The Wolves (3-5 Gulf South Conference) shot a shade under 51 percent and went 12-for-20 from 3-point range in an 87-79 win Friday night.
"Shooting 60 percent from 3 won't happen every night, but it tends to happen against us," Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said with a wry smile. "I think the common denominator in that equation is us, so we have to make sure we adjust that for (Saturday's) game.
"I thought they were really contested, but they also got some open ones to keep that momentum going, making 3s. We have to guard them at the 3-point line. They run their stuff at such a high pace, it's hard to stay with them, so that probably was our issue."
A steal by the Wolves' Oronte Anderson set up a fast break finish by junior Michael Zabetakis that gave the Wolves their largest lead of 10 points with 5:27 to play in the game.
Five straight points from senior point guard Burke Putnam sliced the deficit in half, but the Wolves answered with a triple by 6-foot-8 Italian sophomore Tommaso Gini with 3:31 left. Gini ran back on defense, crouched over at the waist and dragging three fingers on each hand in celebration, much to the chagrin of the 876 fans in attendance.
Following a pair of free throws from Imoras Agee, the Blazers scrambled defensively and seemed to thwart the Wolves at every turn on the ensuing possession.
With the shot clock winding down, Wolves guard Deng Nhial swished a 3-pointer from the left wing that appeared to leave his hands a hair before the shot clock buzzer sounded. No violation was called as the Wolves pushed their lead to 78-69 with 2:44 left.
Three possessions later, the Blazers forced a miss by Anderson and followed up the stop with a 3 from Putnam to draw themselves within six and force Wolves coach Dave Moore to call timeout with 1:22 remaining.
Out of the timeout, the Wolves moved the ball around before finding Kadeim Jones for a back-breaking, dagger 3 to extend the lead to 81-72 with 1:09 left.
Playing from behind on their home floor, the Blazers fought back –– cutting the lead down to four points on a 3-pointer from Agee with 23 seconds left, but free throws from Zabetakis and Jones put the game on ice in the final seconds.
For the Blazers (8-3 GSC), it was their third straight home loss –– something they have not experienced since the team dropped five straight at The Complex during the 2014-15 season.
"Any time a team comes in here, they're going to play at such a high level," Helfer said. "It's going to be a really high level of basketball because they're excited to come in here and play. They're excited to play us. They're excited to play in this arena. We have to understand that we're going to get everybody's A-game and much credit to West Georgia –– they gave us an A-plus game tonight."
Jones led the Wolves with 25 points on Friday, followed by Zabetakis with 20 points and six rebounds. Gini added 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point land. Anderson scored 14 points to go with five rebounds and four assists in the win.
Putnam had his best scoring game of the season for the Blazers with 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting, including a career-high five 3s, as well as pulling down six rebounds and dishing out five assists in 33 minutes.
Agee posted his second double-double of the season with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The Linden, Ala. native shot 9-of-19 from the floor and 3-of-9 from 3-point range in the game.
Travis Bianco added 10 points, all coming in the first half, with a team-high four turnovers in the loss.
Though playing hard has become the Blazers' trademark this season, their shooting touch abandoned them Friday night as they shot just 40.8% overall and 11-of-34 from 3-point range.
Playing from behind, the Blazers relied heavily on the 3-point shot in the second half, going 6-for-22 after halftime. Many of the 3-point attempts came too early in possessions or out of the flow of the offense.
"We had to shoot a lot of them there the last 7 or 8 minutes," Helfer said of his team's 3-point shooting. "We still probably took too many. It's not the 3s we take, it's the timing of the 3s that I think was bad."
Turnovers continue to be a nuisance for the Blazers, as they committed 18 against the Wolves –– two shy of their season-high of 20 set back on Jan. 2 against Auburn Montgomery. The Wolves converted the 18 turnovers into 23 points on Friday night.
Despite their offensive struggles, the Blazers dominated the Wolves on the glass –– outrebounding them 46-32, 16 coming on the offensive end. The Blazers had issues finishing inside as the 16 offensive rebounds only yielded 18 second chance points.
After allowing an opponent to shoot over 50% for the fifth time this season, when asked what the Blazers need to change defensively for Saturday's matchup, Helfer sarcastically candid.
"We've got to play defense, to start," Helfer said laughing. "We have to understand that when they have the ball, they're trying to score. If we can do that, then we'll be a step ahead of where we were.
"This is on me. This is a coaching (loss). This is not on the players. I have to put us in the right spots with the right decisions. I've got to make us better. As a coach, for Dave to have his guys play that well –– I think they were 2-5 coming in and that's much credit to Dave and what he did with their team tonight."
A NIGHT TO FORGET
Cam Hamilton, who came into the game as the Blazers' second-leading scorer, had perhaps his worst game of the season. Hamilton finished with two points on 1-of-8 shooting and missed all six of his 3-point attempts. Adding insult to injury, Hamilton was hampered with foul trouble as he finished with four fouls and three turnovers in 29 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Blazers look to bounce back when they host the Wolves at 2 p.m. Saturday.
