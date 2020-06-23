VALDOSTA –– Former Valdosta State standouts Beau Justice and Jeremiah Hill were name to the Gulf South Conference All-Decade Team on Tuesday.
Justice, the 2018 GSC Player of the Year, joined Alabama-Huntsville’s Josh Magette and Jaime Smith as well as Delta State’s Devin Schmidt and West Georgia’s Marquill Smith on the All-Decade First Team.
The Peebles, Ohio native was a 2018 NABC All-American, a two-time First Team All-GSC and All-Tournament Team performer and finished his career second all-time in career free-throw percentage in GSC history (87.6%).
Justice averaged 15.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his three-year career with the Blazers, finishing with 257 three-pointers made. Justice recently finished his first pro season in Spain for Bodegas Rioja Vega, where he averaged 14 points and 2.4 assists per game.
Hill, the 2017 GSC Player of the Year, made the All-Decade Second Team along with West Georgia’s Deonta Stocks, Alabama-Huntsville’s Zane Campbell and Christian Brothers’ Adam Dieball and Scott Dennis.
The Richmond Hill product was an NABC All-American in 2017 as well as a Reese’s Division II All-Star Game selection.
In addition to his college career, Hill went on to win two ABA championships with the Jacksonville Giants and made his NBA G-League debut in 2018 with the Lakeland Magic.
Hill most recently played for PBC Astana in Kazakhstan, where he averaged 12.5 points and 6.0 assists for the Tigers in the VTB League.
Reigning Gulf South Conference Player of the Year Clay Guillozet was the only other Blazer to make the team, doing so as an Honorable Mention. Guillozet is joined on the list by Union’s Corieon Pearson, Shorter’s Phil Taylor, West Florida’s Ellis Young III, Alabama-Huntsville’s Seab Webster and Delta State’s Willie Readus and Phil Turner.
Guillozet helped lead VSU to three straight GSC regular season titles and became the 27th player in school history to join the 1,000-point club.
In addition to being named to the All-Decade First Team, Magette was named the GSC Player of the Decade.
Magette was the 2012 GSC Player of the Year and a three-time All-GSC performer. The former Alabama-Huntsville point guard is a 2020 inductee into the GSC Hall of Fame and the conference’s all-time leader in assists (878) and steals (286).
Former Alabama-Huntsville head coach Lennie Acuff was named to GSC Coach of the Decade.
Acuff is a four-time GSC Coach of the Year (2011, 2012, 2015 and 2016) and led the Chargers to the Elite Eight in 2011 and 2012. Under Acuff, the Chargers won three GSC Championships in 2012, 2015 and 2017.
