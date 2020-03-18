Anthony Saeger of American Top Team in Valdosta won the 145-pound title in Tampa this past weekend. Saeger improved his record to 7-1 with multiple titles. His victory earned him a spot on the USA team to represent the United States overseas.
American Top Team fighter wins featherweight title in Tampa
- Submitted Report American Top Team
-
-
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- UPDATE: Second COVID-19 case in Lowndes
- Valdosta waives disconnecting water
- Patient treated at SGMC diagnosed with COVID-19
- Azalea Festival canceled
- UPDATE: Moody dining cleaned after COVID-19 report; still only one Lowndes County-related case reported
- More arrests made in Lowndes child sex sting
- Major fire destroys Lanier County businesses
- UPDATE: Georgia's coronavirus cases rise to 121
- 3:15 UPDATE: Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lowndes
- Governor orders all Ga. schools closed over COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.