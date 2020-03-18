American Top Team fighter wins featherweight title in Tampa

Submitted PhotoAmerican Top Team featherweight competitor Anthony Saeger (left) poses for a photo with American Top Team Valdosta owner and coach Kamrin Naville.

Anthony Saeger of American Top Team in Valdosta won the 145-pound title in Tampa this past weekend. Saeger improved his record to 7-1 with multiple titles. His victory earned him a spot on the USA team to represent the United States overseas.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you