VALDOSTA –– Valdosta High school senior guards Ricky Brown and Allin Floyd were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACVA) All-State Team on Wednesday.
Brown averaged a team-leading 19.5 points,4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game for the Wildcats this past season. An elite shooter, Brown shot a blistering 51 percent from the floor and an impressive 41 percent from 3-point range –– knocking down a team-best 75 triples. Brown finished the season with 10 games of 20-plus points and went over the 30-point mark three times, including a 34-point effort in the team’s 92-52 victory against region foe Northside on Jan. 24.
Floyd poured in 14.5 points per game along with a team-leading 3.4 assists per game and 2.1 steals while playing in all 28 games for the ‘Cats. Floyd shot 41 percent from the field and led the team in free throws made with 83 and in free throw percentage at 75 percent. Floyd excelled as a consistent scorer at point guard for the ‘Cats, scoring in double-figures in 25 of the team’s 28 games.
Floyd had four 20-plus scoring games on the season and one 32-point performance in a win over Lee County on Jan. 25.
Under first-year head coach Darrell Lockhart, the ‘Cats went 24-4 and won the Region 1-6A championship. Led by Brown and Floyd, the ‘Cats advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the GHSA 6A State Playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.