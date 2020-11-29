Air Raid Siren: Vikings' aerial attack lands them in second round

VALDOSTA –– The receiving corps led No. 4 Lowndes to its largest win margin all season in a 42-0 win against Newton Friday night.
The Vikings put up 212 receiving yards and completed 12-of-20 passes to seven different receivers.
The 42 unanswered points came quickly as the Vikings controlled the game from the opening kick.
The Vikings head to North Cobb High School to play in the second-round matchup as Jamey DuBose captured his first playoff victory as the Vikings' head coach.
“All victories are great,” DuBose said. “We’re excited to move to the second round and take it one week at a time. It is about survival now and figuring out how to get to the next week. The only negative is that we have to go on the road, but we knew that might happen and we’re ready for the journey.”
Following a sack by Quinton Wade on Jevarra Martin Jr., the Vikings forced Newton three-and-out on Newton and took over on the Rams’ 36.
But they could not get into the end zone as Jacurri Brown’s pass to Dominque Marshall on 3rd-and-8 fell four yards short.
Preston Hart hit a 33-yard field goal on the following play to grasp a 3-0 lead for the Vikings.
The next score for the Vikings came with some complications.
The Vikings got to the 1-yard line after Brown made a heroic effort to escape the pass rush before finding a falling Jaheim James.
Two touchdowns by Brown and James were called back due to illegal procedures.
The third time was the charm, however, as Brown dropped way back and launched a pass to Elijah Ellis in the end zone for the 17-yard touchdown to go up 10-0 before the first quarter ended.
“When I got in and got my chance, I had to execute the way I did,” Ellis said. “I made the first touchdown, which changed the game. When everybody saw me do it, ‘Ok it’s go time.’
It was the same old story in the second quarter as it started out bad for the Rams.
After Thomas Davis sacked Martin, the Rams' punt was marked down before it got off which allowed the Vikings to take over from Newton’s 22.
The close field position did not matter though as Brown could not get the ball to Ellis –– setting up a field goal for the Vikings to take a 13-0 lead.
As the defense remained stingy and kept giving the offense good field position, the Vikings simply ran up the score with their receivers.
First, Lenoir-Rhyne commit Dominque Marshall came across the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown score.
Ellis continued his coming out party, scoring his second touchdown of the night as he stood alone in the end zone for a 30-yarder with 1:39 left in the first half.. The touchdown earned him the championship belt once he came to the sideline as the Vikings took a 28-0 lead after completing a two-point conversion.
“We’ve been looking for that other inside slot receiver,” DuBose said after the victory. “Jaheim James has been doing an outstanding job and of course, Chase and Dominque have. We moved Elijah Ellis there two weeks ago and he made two touchdown catches tonight.”
A little over a minute later, the Vikings decided they were not done.
Chase Belcher caught a pass near the Vikings sideline before spinning off a tackler and taking it all the way for 63 yards before doing the ‘griddy’ dance in the end zone while his team went up 35-0 heading into the locker room.
The second unit headed by Tristin Bohler at quarterback checked in for the Vikings at the beginning of the second half.
They mustered up seven points for the remainder of the game while also securing the shutout after a 17-yard touchdown by IJ Mitchell and not allowing any points from the Rams.
With him being new to Georgia football, DuBose is unfamiliar with the 10-1 North Cobb Warriors ahead of their game on Dec. 4.
“I know it’s a long ride,” DuBose joked. “I’ve been through Kennesaw before and it’s a pretty nice area but we’re going to go to try to win the game. But I do not know much about North Cobb so coaches will get to work to put together the game plan.
