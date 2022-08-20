VALDOSTA — Head coach Zach Grage and the 2022 edition of the Lowndes Vikings make their regular season debut against American Heritage this Saturday night. However, many questions still remain for this Lowndes squad.
The most daunting one likely the ongoing battle for the starting QB spot.
Since the spring, there’s been three candidates to take the mantle from now University of Miami QB Jacurri Brown: Juniors Tate Sirmans and Brooks Best and sophomore Marvis Parrish.
“I’ve had a lot of questions about that and I said, ‘Hey come to the game and find out.’” Grage said, “We’re looking right now with the battle continuing.”
Sirmans, described as a jack of all trades, has seemingly been the front runner for the job.
Brooks has a steady pocket presence as well as the ability to get out and run at times.
Parrish is the best athlete out of the bunch. If he’s not under center, Grage has said he’ll be lined up out wide, where he’s gotten plenty of reps this summer.
The starting QB isn’t the only question for Lowndes, as they had several key contributors on offense graduate this past year in Khris Thomas, Justin Barron and Tate McGee.
“We’re gonna have to find out.” Grage said in regards to who he’s looking to step up in a leadership role this year. “It all starts up front, people don’t talk about those guys very much but I do like our offensive line a lot…we’ve got seven to eight guys who should get rotation time Saturday night.
“Out wide we’ve got a lot of guys who are gonna vie for some touches at the receiver position…a lot of those guys are younger by classification. A bunch of sophomores, a few juniors. But then you have a couple seniors in there but they’re also inexperienced…The inexperienced guys are gonna be vying for some time and it’s gonna have to be something where we do a great job rotating those guys in and giving them game reps and evaluating when it’s all said in done.”
One of the only constants in this offense is junior running back Jacarre Fleming, who is poised for a breakout year after rushing for 726 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore season.
“I think, right now, Jacarre is gonna be the leader of this team, especially on the offensive side of the ball.” Grage said, “I think his talent speaks for itself and continues to grow every day as far as the in-between whistles leadership. Between him, Aalim Brown, and K’Len Flanigan, I think all three will see reps this Saturday night.”
Fleming is a cornerstone of this Lowndes offense, but there’s still a lot of inexperience around him.
Some of that inexperience showed in last week’s 8-7 scrimmage loss to Tift County, where Lowndes was flagged 11 times – six of which were for offsides penalties.
“We’ve got a lot to clean up from last Friday, that was not a very good performance to tell you the truth as far as the pre-snap penalties.” Grage said. “As excited as we were coming out of spring ball with the discipline and the playing hard, I thought after the game Friday I wrote down and talked to the kids about being uninspired. So that’s where we’ve got to look back as a coaching staff. That’s the biggest thing we’re looking at is go back and play Lowndes football…understand we are going to rotate a bunch of guys so that we can find those guys because we do have a lot of inexperience on both sides of the ball.
“That’s gonna be our biggest thing to evaluate on Saturday night. Who’s that game-time guy? Who’s able to perform under the lights of Martin Stadium? Who’s gonna be those guys that we can start to rely on? And we’ve got the first five games to figure that out before we open up our region schedule so hopefully we can get a lot of things answered and go on from there.”
Lowndes kicks off against American Heritage Saturday at 8 p.m. from Martin Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.