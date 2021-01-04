MONTGOMERY, Ala. –– The No. 11 Blazers will return home with two more wins under its belt after a 99-72 win Sunday afternoon in Montgomery, Ala. to cap of their weekend doubleheader.
VSU (3-0, 3-0 Gulf South Conference) was led by Guardian Bank Player of the Game Imoras Agee who recorded his first career double-double in a Blazer uniform, accounting for 24 of the Blazers 99 points and brought down a career high 11 rebounds. Agee was also able to dish out four assists during his 30 minutes on the floor. Burke Putnam also found himself in double figures for the second straight game, accounting for 23 points (.643) while dishing out five assists and bringing down six boards. Five Blazers finished in double-digits, as Cam Hamilton put up 14 and Jacolbey Owens and Travis Bianco both put up 13.
The Warhawks (0-2, 0-2 GSC) were led by 15 points from senior Jeremiah Bozeman who went five for eight (.625) from the field and ended the game with four rebounds. A total of four Warhawks finished in double digits during their loss.
The Blazers came out and replicated what the team did the night before and were the first on the board with help from Hamilton and Putnam. The Warhawks were able to tie the game up at ten and 12, but it was not long until the Blazers started to gain a strong lead. Over the next eight minutes, Valdosta went on a 23-4 run which led the team to head into the locker room with a dominating 49-27 lead.
The Blazers lead all around statistically after the first 20. The team outrebounded the Warhawks 23-13 and shot 55% from the field, 16% better than Auburn Montgomery. Along with controlling the floor, the Blazers also went six for 12 from beyond the arch and tallied eight assists, edging the Warhawks in that column as well.
The lead was too much to handle for the Warhawks as the Blazers went on to lead by 33 points off a layup from Owens with 9:12 left to play, its largest lead of the game. The Warhawks were able to tack on some points, nearly doubling its total from the first half, but the pressure and lead from the Blazers was too much as the Blazers went on to win 99-72.
The Blazers went 36 for 69 (.522) from the field and 13 for 28 (.464) from deep. The Warhawks struggled from three, only grabbing two buckets off 17 tries. The Warhawks were able to get in to more of a groove in the second half, shooting five percent better while the Blazers trended in the wrong direction during the final 20, shooting 50% from the field. Valdosta led big on the boards, bringing down 50 rebounds for a +17 differential on the game.
Blazers 89
Warhawks 76
The Blazers opened up the new year with an 89-76 win over Auburn Montgomery Saturday evening in Montgomery, Ala.
VSU (2-0, 2-0 Gulf South Conference) saw a near double-double from the Guardian Bank Player of the Game Burke Putnam who brought down nine rebounds along with a total of 18 points, one point off from the team leaders Imoras Agee and Cam Hamilton. Putnam led the team in free throws made and assists.
The Warhawks (0-1, 0-1 GSC) were led by 26 points from freshman Sam Youngblood, going 9 for 13 (.692) from the field. The Warhawks finished with a total of three players in the double digits for points and shot 59% from the free throw line.
The Blazers scored eight quick points right from the tip, with Hamilton tallying two of his four three pointers during that span before the Warhawks answered with a three of their own from Youngblood. The Blazers kept its lead through the halfway mark of the first half with some help from an Agee and Malik Hunt three ball. Valdosta lost the lead off an Auburn Montgomery layup but regained it no less than :25 seconds later. There was no looking back from there for the Blazers who controlled its lead until halftime, heading into the locker room up by eight.
The Blazers went 14 for 29 from the field (.483) while the Warhawks shot 13 for 30 (.433), as the Blazers hit five baskets from deep (.385). There was a close battle on the boards throughout the first 20 minutes of play, but the Blazers edged the Warhawks by one with a first half total of 19. All but one point came from the bench for Auburn Montgomery while Valdosta saw 25 points come from its bench.
The Warhawks kept the pressure on the Blazers early on out of the locker room but it wasn't enough as Valdosta maintained the halftime lead throughout the whole second half. The Blazers took a commanding 13-point lead with less than ten minutes to play in the second half off a dunk from Jacolbey Owens. There was no looking back from there as the Blazers led 89-76 once the clock hit zero.
As a whole, the Blazers outshot the Warhawks, as Valdosta shot 50% from the field opposed to Auburn Montgomery's 43%. The team also outshot Auburn Montgomery from deep, shooting 40% which was eight percent better than the Warhawks. Dominating the glass, the Blazers were able to bring down 41 rebounds with the help from Putnam's nine and Mohamed Fofana's six.
The Blazers are back in action for their home opener at The Complex in Valdosta, Ga. Friday, Jan 8, at 7 p.m. against Shorter.
