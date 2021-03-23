Agee named NABC All-District

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Valdosta State senior Imoras Agee was named National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) First Team All-District, announced Monday by the organization.
The NABC recognizes the best men's collegiate basketball student-athletes in the division, selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division II. Along with Agee, Gulf South Conference student-athletes Quay Kennedy of Lee and Sam Orf of Alabama Huntsville earned first team all-district honors. The GSC was well represented on the second team as Mississippi College's Brandon Boston, Delta State's Maalik Cartwright, Union's Hunter Vick, and West Georgia's Michael Zabetakis earned second team honors. Agee will move onto the national ballot for NABC All-America consideration.
Agee, a native of Linden, Ala., capped off a memorable season as he earned 2021 NCAA Division II South Region All-Tournament Team honors and earned GSC First Team All-Conference honors. Agee led the Blazers during the South Regional with 26 points, shooting nine of 17 from the field with four balls from deep and six rebounds. Agee finished the season as the Blazer's leading scorer with 18.1 points per game with 362 total points and led the GSC East Division in scoring. He finished 133 of 285 from the field for the season for a 46.7 average, while draining 54 triples for best on the team in 3-pointers made. Agee finished 42 of 88 from the line and was second on the team averaging 6.0 rebounds per game. He had 47 assists for third on the team and 19 steals this season.
Agee earned GSC East Division Player of the Week three times this season, good for a team-best and tied for a conference-best. He played in 20 games this season with 19 starts. A career year for Agee as he recorded VSU-bests in points (26), field goals made and attempted (10 and 19), three-pointers made and attempted (five and 11), and rebounds (11).
He helped lead VSU to its fifth-straight Gulf South Conference regular season title and first ever tournament title. Agee went 19 of 39 (.487) during the GSC Tournament to average 17.7 points per game and three rebounds per game which put him on the all-tournament team.
For his VSU career, Agee, who transferred to VSU from Shelton State Community College in 2019, helped lead the Blazers to two Gulf South Conference regular season titles, two GSC Tournament finals, and a school-record 19-game winning streak during the 2019-20 season. During the past two years, Agee averages 14.5 points per game off a 44.8 percent clip from the field with 91 trey balls along with 5.2 rebounds per game.
About the National Association of Basketball Coaches
Located in Kansas City, MO, the NABC was founded in 1927 by Forrest "Phog" Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. Allen, a student of James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, organized coaches into this collective group to serve as Guardians of the Game. The NABC currently has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men's basketball coaches. All members of the NABC are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today's student-athletes. The four core values of being a Guardian of the Game are advocacy, leadership, service and education. Additional information about the NABC, its programs and membership, can be found at www.nabc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.