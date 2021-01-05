Agee named GSC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Valdosta State men's basketball senior Imoras Agee was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Week, respectively, announced by the conference office Tuesday.
Agee, a native of Linden, Ala., had a terrific weekend as he helped lead VSU to two wins against the Warhawks from Auburn Montgomery. Agee went 14 of 31 from the field (.452) with seven balls from beyond the arch in 12 attempts (.583) and was eight of 10 from the line. He averaged seven rebounds per game, with seven assists, and four steals. Agee averaged 21.5 points per game and recorded his first ever double-double as a Blazer during the Sunday, Jan. 3 matchup. He recorded a game-high 24 points in the 99-72 win at Auburn Montgomery on Sunday and brought down a career-high 11 rebounds. The senior went five of seven from deep and eight of 14 from the field during his 30 minutes on the court. Agee finished Saturday's matchup against the Warhawks tied with redshirt junior Cam Hamilton for most points scored for VSU with 19, shooting six of 17 from the field in the 89-76 win.
Following Sunday's outing, Agee was named the Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game. This is the first time this season a Blazer has been selected as GSC Player of the Week.
VSU returns to action Jan. 8-9 as it hosts Shorter at The Complex. The Jan. 8 game is scheduled for 7 p.m., while the Jan. 9 game is set for a 2 p.m. tip.
