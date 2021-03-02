VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State men's basketball seniors Imoras Agee and Burke Putnam were named to the Gulf South Conference East Division First Team, while redshirt junior Cam Hamilton earned GSC East Division second team honors, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.
Along with Agee and Putnam, Quay Kennedy from Lee, Xavier Malcom from Montevallo, and Michael Zabetakis comprised the first team honorees.
Joining Hamilton on the second team were Beyuan Hendricks from Lee, Maharrith Jackson from Auburn Montgomery, and Tarik McKelphin and Daniel Sofield from West Florida.
Kennedy was named GSC East Player of the Year, while Sam Youngblood of Auburn Montgomery was named GSC East Freshman of the Year, and Dave Moore of West Georgia and Bubba Smith of Lee were tabbed Co-Coaches of the Year.
Agee, a native of Linden, Ala., earned his first all-conference honors in 2020-21 after a standout season, finishing the regular season as the Blazer's leading scorer with 17.7 points per game with 283 total points. He leads the GSC East Division in scoring heading into the postseason. He is 105 of 229 from the field for the season for a 45.9 average, while draining 40 triples for second on the team in 3-pointers made. Agee is 33 of 48 from the line and leads the team averaging 6.6 rebounds per game. He has 36 assists for third on the team and 12 steals this season.
Agee is the reigning GSC East Division Player of the Week after a 42-point outburst in the two games at West Florida this past weekend as the Blazers clinched the East Division title and top seed for the East Division in the upcoming Gulf South Conference Championship. It was Agee's third time he earned Player of the Week accolades for a team-best and tied for a conference-best. He has played in 16 games this season with 15 starts. A career year for Agee as he recorded VSU-bests in points (26), field goals made and attempted (10 and 19), three-pointers made and attempted (five and 11), and rebounds (11).
The Blazers enter postseason play with a 14-4 record overall and the 2020-21 GSC East Division title, marking the fifth-straight season VSU has won the GSC regular season title either in divisions or not.
Putnam, a native of Tulsa, Okla., was the rock of the Blazers starting lineup as he was the only player to start all 18 games played this season with a team-high 563 minutes on the court. He finished the regular season 87 of 226 from the field for a 38.5 average to aid his 14.4 points per game, good for 12th in the conference. Putnam sank 18 treys on the year with a team-best 68 free throws for third in the GSC for an 81.0 percent average. He leads the team in assists with 74, which is good for second in the conference and tied for 48th nationally. Putnam's 101 rebounds mark him second on the team and seventh in the league.
He set new career-highs in field goal attempts (21), three-point field goals made (five), free throws made and attempted (14 and 16), and rebounds (11). He recorded his first career double-double during the 76-69 regular season finale victory at West Florida with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Hamilton, a native of Charlotte, N.C., had an outstanding second season in a Blazer uniform as he recorded a team-best and career-best 29 points Jan. 12, 2021, following a victory versus West Florida. For the season, Hamilton averaged 14.7 points per game for second on the team, while shooting 93 of 193 (.482) from the field and led the team in triples with 45 for a 39.1 percent average.
Among the conference, he's right behind Agee for seventh in three-point field goal percentage and is in the top three in the GSC in 3's made with 45. Hamilton is eighth in the league in total points with 264 and is in the top ten in points per game at 14.7. He also has been outstanding on defense with 41 thefts this season for tops on the team and tenth nationally. His 2.28 steals per game is good for 18th nationally.
From the charity stripe, Hamilton is 33 of 47 (.702) and pulled down 68 rebounds, 3.8 average per game. He recorded career bests this season in points (29), minutes (35), field goals made and attempted (10 and 20), three pointers made and attempted (eight and 12), free throws made and attempted (nine and 11), rebounds (eight), and assists (five).
