TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College held its Athletics Hall of Fame induction for the Class of 2020 April 1, an event that could have easily doubled as a gigantic reunion.
Julie Conner, head coach of the 2002 Fillies basketball team that was inducted, noted that in her speech.
“I’m very fortunate and blessed that so many of those of you who have been honored tonight — and before — account to be very good friends of mine, and their families,“ she said. “That’s really special.”
The Fillies, who won the state championship in 2002, were the only team inducted in the long-delayed 2020 group. Others honored were Margaret Treadway, Nikita Morris, Clayt Hurst, Lee Davis Watson, Vic Vickers, German Dalmagro, Jimmy Spurlin and Mike Chason.
Andrea Willis and Athletic Director Dr. Alan Kramer alternated introducing each person honored. The Hall of Fame Stallion trophies were presented by ABAC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Jerry Baker.
All inductees spoke or had a representative speak for them. Dalmagro and Morris sent in videos as they were unable to attend in person. Family members spoke for Vickers, Spurlin and Hurst, who are all deceased. Morris was additionally represented by her head coach on the Fillies, Jimmy Ballenger.
Treadway was involved with the tennis teams of ABAC before joining the Fillies’ roster as a non-traditional student. She earned All-American honors as a player before becoming the head coach in 2000-01.
She admitted she thought Kramer was “crazy or that he was joking” when he invited her to join the squad as a player. “I was more than twice the age of any of the other players.” Treadway said she enjoyed her time with the Fillies and learned a lot of about relationships. “ABAC is a wonderful place,” she said, adding the sports programs do not just benefit players, but are also good for the community.
Morris set records with the Fillies as a soccer player, scoring 34 goals, more than half of the team’s total. She earned numerous awards as a freshman, though an injury limited her to only a handful of games as a sophomore.
In her video, Morris said time at ABAC resulted in “massive achievements for which I’m really grateful.” She said she is still friends with many classmates and teammates. Morris said she was “so happy and so honored” to be selected for the Hall of Fame.
Morris shared a story about Ballenger pulling a muscle while celebrating a goal. Ballenger confirmed that in his comments, adding that at the next practice, his players had used athletic tape to make an outline of his body on the field.
“A wonderful young lady,” said Ballenger of Morris. He spoke of her classroom achievements, that not just four-year schools were interested in her during her time with the Fillies, but that Ivy League Dartmouth was one of those pursuing her.
Hurst was a multi-sport athlete for the Stallions, baseball, basketball and football. Kramer spoke of his football career for ABAC, which was during the latter years of the sport at the school. A gymnasium fire the day after Thanksgiving in 1936 burned all of the equipment and the Stallions never tried football again.
Clint Hurst spoke for his grandfather, whom he said never spoke of his own achievements. “He never talked about football, basketball, baseball, nothing.” Clint Hurst said his father came across his grandfather’s yearbook and saw the Most Athletic designation by Clayt’s name. He asked about it and all Clayt responded was “Yep.”
A knee injury ended Clayt Hurst’s career before he could potentially play at Clemson. “It really means a lot,” Clint Hurst said of Clayt being honored, “it means a lot more than you guys will ever know.”
Watson went from being a Tift County softball legend to starring for her hometown college. She was a two-time NJCAA All-American in the sport and helped the Fillies win a state title.
To be “a little bit of ABAC history means so much to me,” said Watson. She said that as competitive as she was, it was the relationships that stood out to her. These included not just teammates and coaching staff, but also her professors and advisors. “I am blessed that I came across some really great people who guided me down the path that God chose for me, and that was into the field of education,” she said.
Watson spoke highly of both Ellen and Vic Vickers, the former being her softball head coach. “She was the glue that held us together,” said Watson. “You believed in me when I really didn’t believe in myself.”
Watson speaking of her relationships with the Vickerses was the perfect segue for the induction of Vic Vickers, who served as a volunteer assistant for softball. Vickers did a bit of everything, from cooking to driving the bus. Former players haven spoken of him as a father figure. He died in 2016.
Ivey Vickers accepted the honor for her father.
“If you knew my dad, you knew he was a competitor at heart and, regardless of the sport, he just wanted to contribute,” she said. “He was happy to be involved in athletics and to make a difference in young people’s lives.” Ivey Vickers said ABAC “was his home away from home.” She said he would have been very honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Like Vickers, Spurlin was a contributor, though he had played baseball for the Stallions. A dedicated public servant, he contributed greatly to the Tifton community and athletics at all levels. He officiated and coached youth sports for more than 30 years.
“Daddy loved ABAC,” said Joe Spurlin, who accepted for his late father. All of his children attended ABAC. He spoke of his father’s youth; Jimmy Spurlin overcame polio as a child to become a multi-sport athlete at Tifton High and to play for the Stallions.
Dalmagro won multiple All-American honors for Kramer in tennis, including ITA Player of the Year in 2003. The Stallions were second nationally with him in both 2002 and 2003. Dalmagro has since become a coach and spoke via video in front of a banner for his current post, the University of Illinois, where he is assistant women’s coach.
“I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into at ABAC,” Dalmagro admitted. He barely understood English upon arrival on campus. With coaches, teammates and a community at his side. “You made my time a wonderful time and I loved my time in Tifton.”
Beyond his teammates, coaches and family, Dalmagro had special thanks for Dr. Bettie Horne. She helped get him admitted to Abraham Baldwin. He hopes she is proud of who he has become.
Jorge Novoa accepted the award for Dalmagro.
The 2002 Fillies were not the favorites in the 2002 Georgia Junior College Athletic Association state tournament. Conner’s squad started 2-6, but caught fire in March, stunning host Atlanta Metro in the state finals, 76-72, in overtime.
Members of the 2002 Fillies were Melissa Gail, Chelsie Miller, Amanda Marshall, Mary Lee Henderson Clark, Shanekia Felton, Bronwyn Smyre Glover, Jasmin Lee Felton, Nikki Inge Greenwood, Latoya Office Benton, Jeanine Dorminey Webster and Freda Cherry Long
Conner spoke for the team, with memories of each player. Their goal was getting to the state tournament in 2002. “If you can get to that tournament, anything can happen,” said Conner. She described the Fillies as “Great athletes, each one of them,” but “Ordinary people who came together at the right time to do an extraordinary act.”
They functioned well on an off the court. Conner told about driving the bus with the team when her son, Tye, was an infant. He began crying and the players asked what they needed to do. She asked them to sing. It did not matter which song, but to just sing. Miller, a North Vancouver resident, offered up “O Canada.” It did the trick. The memory was especially strong for Conner as Miller died last year.
Many speaking at the ceremony made sure to note that the ABAC Athletics Hall of Fame is Chason’s brainchild. His introduction included video clips promoting ABAC sports and activities, all done in his signature exuberant style.
The Lakeland native was named ABAC’s Director of Public Relations in 1979. He added to his duties with radio broadcasts of basketball soon after. He has been honored often over his career and at two institutions of higher learning. Valdosta State inducted Chason into its Athletics Hall of Fame earlier this year and ABAC dedicated the Michael D. Chason ABAC History Room in November 2021.
Chason began his speech with a modification of one of his famous lines, “It’s a great day to be alive and a fine time to be a member of the ABAC Athletics Hall of Fame in the Year of Our Lord, 2022.”
He offered a few memories of his time with the green and gold. Ralph Edwards, owner of WWGS, wanted to air ABAC basketball games and he wanted Chason to call the play-by-play. Chason had never announced sports, but Edwards was confident he could do it.
Chason’s speech was equally motivational. He asked the crowd to reflect upon people who believed in them, like Edwards had for him. Chason talked of his religious faith and pushed everyone “to be a part of something.”
His speech ended with a truncated version of the ABAC battle cry, “Gee haw, whoa back.”
