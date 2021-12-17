McKINNEY, Texas – One game to win it all.
The No. 5-ranked Valdosta State Blazers face the No. 1-ranked Ferris State Bulldogs in a rematch of their epic 2018 battle that saw the Blazers prevailed 49-47 to win their fourth national championship in program history.
The Blazers held off the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers 34-31 to advance to the title game, while the Bulldogs shut down the Shepherd Rams 55-7 to punch their ticket to Texas.
"It's an honor to be here," VSU head coach Gary Goff said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "It's been a magical season. I'm so proud of our team, our coaching staff, administration, everybody involved. It's a special moment to get to this point of the year and all the hard work that's gone into it.
"I know it's going to be a rematch of 2018. Two great teams going head-to-head. It ought to be a lot of fun. You've got the top two offenses in the country going at it, you've got two programs whose defenses are stingy and play extremely hard but the thing I'm most happy about is us getting to this point."
Since winning the title in 2018, the Blazers have lost only twice since then. After COVID-19 wiped out a promising 2020 season before it could even begin, the Blazers are back and ready to hunt for their fifth national championship in six tries.
"When we walked off the field in 2019, we made one mistake that we felt like possibly could've cost us a national championship," Goff said. "Our team talked about we were going to continue to work hard and be very disciplined and make sure we didn't let anything go unnoticed and continue to work extremely hard and become a great team together.
"I felt that over the last 18 months or so, our team has bonded together through the COVID, through the transfer portal and all the adversity we've had sent our way and I'm just extremely proud of how hard everybody's worked to get to this point. ... It should be a great game Saturday."
Junior quarterback Ivory Durham played one of his finest games of the season in last week's semifinal. Durham accounted for 373 all-purpose yards and four total touchdowns to lead VSU past Mines.
Though no Blazer is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy this season, Goff believes Durham has been the best player in Division II over the last six weeks.
"Ivory is a football junkie," Goff said. "He loves the game. He loves studying the game. I have to run him off the practice field at times saying, 'You've done too much. Go take a break.' He loves the game, but more importantly, he loves being in that leadership role and I think he's flourished at that leadership role. He's held his teammates accountable and he's held himself accountable, which I'm very proud of.
"He's definitely a dynamic player. He is a quarterback, a true pocket passer first. A lot of people don't understand that or realize that because he's so athletic and so fast and he's explosive. There's a lot on your shoulders when you're the starting quarterback in our offense and at Valdosta State. I think he's flourished in the moment and continued to work hard each and every week. If he keeps playing like he's been playing, the sky's the limit for that young man."
Goff added, "In my opinion, he is the Harlon Hill winner. I know he's not the finalist or anything, but he's been playing like that for the last six weeks. I'm very happy with the young man's production."
With Durham leading the way, the Blazers hit the Orediggers with a bevy of explosive plays as they scored on plays of 60, 37, 20 and 38 yards in their semifinal win.
Ferris State comes into Saturday flying high behind the strength of an undefeated season to this point.
The Bulldogs held Division II's highest-scoring offense to just seven points last week. The Rams came into the semifinals averaging 46.4 points per game.
The Bulldogs put up 560 yards of total offense while holding the Rams to 299. Much of the yardage came from a punishing rushing attack as the Bulldogs out-rushed the Rams 453-50.
One thing that makes the Bulldogs such a dynamic and dominant team is their unique three-quarterback offense with senior Jared Bernhardt, sophomore Malik Mitchell and junior Evan Cummins. The trio had combined for 3,111 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
"They're talented," Goff said of the Bulldogs. "They are. They've got three weapons back there and each of them brings a different element to their offense. In a lot of ways, their quarterback is very similar to Ivory Durham. He's an explosive player – he can throw and he can run. What they do offensively is a handful for anybody and that's why you've seen them be so successful the last four or five years."
BY THE NUMBERS
Saturday's game will feature two of the best defenses in the country as Ferris State comes in allowing just 18.4 points per game while VSU allows 20 points per game.
Turnovers could be critical Saturday as both teams excel at creating turnovers.
Ferris State has 18 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries to go along with 28 sacks and two defensive touchdowns on the year. VSU has nine interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries with 36 sacks this season.
Offensively, both teams are potent as the Bulldogs average 46.4 points per game to the Blazers' 43.23 points per game. In terms of running the ball, the two teams are almost identical as the Bulldogs average 267.8 rushing yards to the Blazers' 267. The Ferris State defense is holding its opponents to just 95 yards rushing on average compared to 167.5 per game allowed by VSU.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPNU.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
