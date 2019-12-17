A sour ending, but a bright future: What's next for the Trojans?

Sometimes it’s simply not your time.
But that’s no reason for the Brooks County Trojans to hang their heads after dropping the Class AA Championship to Dublin on Saturday.
This could serve as a feeling to remember and kindle a fire as they return for the 2020 season.
Though the Trojans are losing players like receiver and strong safety Devin Edwards, offensive tackle Jakobee Mitchell, and defensive back Tyrek Thomas to graduation, this team still can create havoc in 2A ball next season.
“They worked hard, and I’ll certainly miss them. This is a life lesson for them,” Trojans Head Coach Maurice Freeman said after Saturday’s game. “Sometimes you fight hard and you still don’t come out on top but I’m certainly proud of what they did.”
The Trojans will have a slew of players that will be entering their senior year and others who will become upperclassmen next year.
Quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus, running back Omari Arnold, wide receiver Willie Brown and middle linebacker Camron Priest –– those are just a few weapons who will be back at Veteran’s Stadium.
They had fire as they ripped a seven-game winning streak to get them to Georgia State Stadium but the heartbreaking loss may have sparked a newfound fire under them as they will look to amend their shortcoming in 2020.
This is a team who scored 32 points on 31 plays in the state game.
May I also add that they only possessed the ball for 12 minutes?
The Trojans showed resiliency by turning their season around, but they also have showed that they have some things to work on.
Getting stops on defense and using their offensive weapons in their best strengths could put them on the next level in order to take home the crown next year.
Burrus and Arnold has already proved to be a winning formula.
With the addition of leading receiver Willie Brown becoming a junior at the receiver spot, this could put their offense over the hump as he would gain another year of experience and have the feel of being in a big game.
Also, personally I feel that James Huewitt will benefit their offense from the fullback position as the junior rushed for 336 and three touchdowns this year.
With more presence from Huewitt, it will create a ‘Thunder and Lightning’ duo from the backfield with him and Arnold.
Priest will be the anchor of the defense as Tyrek Thomas and Devin Edwards will no longer be on the team.
But Priest has already proved to be a heavy hitter and shown flashes that he is ready for the position as he had a team-leading 102 tackles on the season.
I say all this to say that I expect to see Brooks back in Atlanta next season.
This team went from being inexperienced into being the young gunners that made it all the way to the big dance.
Saturday’s loss will just be a motivation piece as the Trojans enter the offseason.
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
