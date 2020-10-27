DASHER –– Austin “Big Country” Morrison is in his first year as the head football coach of the Georgia Christian Generals middle school football team.
Morrison previously played football at Faulkner University, most notably under Generals varsity head coach Chuck Knapp.
Morrison has led the middle school team to an impressive season, but he states that the wins and losses aren’t what matter to him.
“This has truly been a season of joy,” Morrison said. “A season of joy and growth for this football team. The wins and losses do not matter to me. Those come and go with this game. The goal is to build a solid foundation. We knew that coming in. I know Knapp and his philosophy, what he wanted to accomplish. We wanted to get these boys ready for varsity play.”
According to Morrison, the Generals “started from scratch when we got here.” Morrison’s mission was to get the program on the right path and begin the process of trying to transform the entire Georgia Christian football program into to formidable team.
“We want to put Georgia Christian on the map and then go out and dominate, Morrison said. “We want to establish a consistent program here. We knew going into it, that there would be growth that had to occur. We were prepared to deal with it. Not only has there been growth for the team, but I have experienced my own growth along the way.”
As the program moves forward, Morrison and the rest of his staff look forward to keeping the train rolling and to build off of the successes that they have enjoyed this fall.
“I am elated to continue to teach these young men,” Morrison said. “I’m also excited to learn along the way. I get excited each time these guys catch on to the things that we are teaching to them. There have been many, many lightbulb moments this year for them and I could not be more Blessed to have been the one to teach them.
“This is my career, now. I am excited about it each day. When we first started, none of the players were excited about football. The players never talked about practice or anything around the school. Now, it’s been like a complete 180. Football is all they talk about. I love it.”
Morrison likens his experience to a parent watching his children grow and develop.
“It’s like being a parent and watching your child grow up,” Morrison said. “I mean, they are like my children. From the game’s aspect, when we got them, they were in the crawling stages. Then we got them to the walking stage; now, they are in a slow jog. They are starting to really come together and understand things.
“It’s truly been phenomenal to just be making these memories this year. I will remember this season for a lifetime. I can’t thank the staff that I have had around me enough. I wouldn’t be here if not for those guys. They truly mean a lot to me.”
Last week, the Generals sat at 2-2 on the season. They were in a barnburner of a game in which they were down late and needed to score to secure the victory.
Driving down the field late in the game, Morrison decided to call a timeout to make sure his team was focused.
“I said, ‘Look, this is what we have prepared for all year,’” Morrison said. “Everything that we have done has built us for this moment. It’s up to you all to finish.”
The Generals drove down the field and punched in a score with seconds to go on the clock. They would also get the two-point conversion to put them up 14-12.
The two-point margin was enough for the final score and a Generals victory.
“They worked hard for that win,” Morrison said. “They were pushing each other and encouraging each other for that win. To me, that game summed the season up. Everything we have worked for came to fruition in those closing seconds.
“The players understand what we are trying to do here. They know that we are trying to build a culture around here; something that will last for years to come. The now understand that it is all a process. That game summed all of those things up for us.”
After that game, the young Generals move to 3-2 on the year.
This young Generals team is poised to make a huge splash on the varsity level in a few short years, so long as they stick to the process and understand the culture Morrison is teaching them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.