VALDOSTA –– The No. 8 Lowndes Vikings hit the gridiron Wednesday for their first day of spring practice.
Wednesday's practice was the first spring circuit in two years for the Vikings and the first for Vikings head coach for Jamey DuBose, a year removed from the COVID-19 shutdown that put the 2020 season in jeopardy.
“It was good to have some normalcy today,” DuBose said. “It seemed like any other spring that I’ve been through and it was a good start. We had a clean day and didn’t have to start from scratch to reteach things.”
The Vikings are coming off a 10-2 season and a GHSA 7A semifinals appearance, faltering against Collins Hill.
Now, they look forward to a new day and a new season.
Losing stars Thomas Davis, T.J. Quinn, Jacques Hunter, Leon Williams and Dominique Marshall to graduation and Division I programs, DuBose places some of the responsibility on his experienced players to lead the pack of the new starters.
Only three returning starters are back on each side of the ball, causing some shake ups in the depth chart, including senior wide receiver Chase Belcher moving to a primary running back role along with young sophomore Jacarre Fleming.
“Belcher’s got great hands and is really good when he’s got the ball in his hands. We needed a guy to run the football and he is a very good runner and hard to bring down. We’re pleased with him so far and we’ll still have him flanked out sometimes,” DuBose said. “This is a crucial spring for the news guys for them to wear the hat. We have several guys who got playing time last year but was not true starters. We’re looking to see if they can handle that and if they can, we’ll do well.”
Belcher has embraced his new role at running back and see it as a fresh start.
“It feels good to be out here and trying a new position," Belcher said. "When I get the plays down, I feel like I will be being somebody that no one wants to mess with. I am also still playing receiver, but I mainly play running back now so we can open spots. Whatever I can do for the team, I will do it."
The outside receivers will now be senior Justin Barron and Valdosta High senior transfer Khris Thomas.
“I’ve been taking Chase in under wing because it’s something new,” senior quarterback Jacurri Brown said. “He’s going to be a good weapon for us because he’s a unique athlete and a versatile guy. Our new wide receivers have great height, length, and speed. Before spring started, we were staying after school and getting some extra work in.”
Senior cornerback Tylar Belcher is now the leader of the defense along with fellow classmate linebacker DeAunte Hunter.
“It always took it serious but this year it’s personal to me,” Tylar said. “You only get to play for four years so you can’t take any days off because the younger kids are looking up to you. You have to enjoy the moment and live with it.”
Brown reiterated T. Belcher’s comments of being driven in their final ride as Vikings.
“It’s my last first day of spring so it’s relieving being out here with my guys," Brown said. "We are ready to start the journey. We want to establish some senior leadership. This team has to be player-driven if we want to win state and go out with a bang."
Following spring practice, the Vikings will take on the GHSA 5A State Champion Warner Robins Demons on Friday, May 7 at Martin Stadium.
