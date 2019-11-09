A look back on the season that was for Valwood softball

The Valwood Valiants softball team remained at the top of Region 3-3A for the third straight year, outscoring their region opponents 49-11. But like the other years, the Valiants are graduating many key components of their 2019 team.
Seniors Clare Nijem (outfield), Lindsey Browning (outfield/ second base), Natalie Rojas (shortstop) and Ansley Bennett (first base/ pitcher) have definitely left their mark on the program and will be greatly missed.
The end of the year brought many individual accolades to the Valiants. The team had six All-Region players including freshman Graceigh Booth, junior Darcee Brown, senior Ansley Bennett, junior Gailey Shaw, junior Mary Clare Martin and senior Natalie Rojas.
Freshman Ranada Vinson was named honorable mention. Graceigh Booth was unanimously voted Region Player of the Year for her success both offensively and defensively at the catching position. Booth and Brown were both named to the All-State team. Bennett and Rojas were both drafted to play once more as a high schooler in the GISA All-Star game. As for the next level, Bennett will continue her softball career at Bryan College next fall, while Rojas is still weighing her options.
The Valiants are looking forward to next season in hopes of continuing their win streak, defending their three region titles in as many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.