VALDOSTA – No. 4 Valdosta State (2-0) will look to stay hot when the in-state rival Albany State Golden Rams (2-0) come to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium Saturday evening.
The Blazers come into Saturday's contest on a scoring binge, having crossed the 50-point plateau in each of their first two games.
Last week, the Blazers throttled the Virginia Union Panthers 51-7 – amassing 559 yards of total offense, with 307 coming on the ground. The Blazers scored five rushing touchdowns on the day.
Now, the team is back at home looking to keep its momentum going.
"It's nice to be back at home, because Sunday and Monday were a long two days for us," Blazers head football coach Gary Goff said. "It's nice to be back home – our second game back in our stadium in front of the home crowd. Obviously, it'll be a great crowd because I know Albany State travels really well."
Junior quarterback Ivory Durham went 16 of 31 for 175 yards with two touchdowns and one interception last week, while also exploding for 112 yards on just four carries with two more touchdowns. Durham joined running back Seth McGill going over 100 yards against the Panthers.
Victor Talley led the Blazers receiving corps with three catches for 78 yards, while Antwan Dixon caught four passes for 52 yards and Brian Saunds caught a team-best five passes for 36 yards with a touchdown.
Leading receiver Lio'undre Gallimore added three catches last week for 31 yards.
Following Saturday's win, Durham, senior linebacker Nick Moss and sophomore kicker Estin Thiele were named Co-Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week respectively.
Moss led the team with a VSU career-best 14 tackles, including eight solo stops and a 44-yard fumble return. Moss' 14 tackles were the most by a Blazer this season and his 44-yard fumble return was his first career fumble return at VSU. Individually, Moss leads the team with 25 total tackles and ranks sixth in the nation at 12.5 tackles per game.
Thiele had nine kickoffs for a season-high 559 yards and 62.1 average with five touchbacks against Virginia Union. Thiele also hit a 37-yard field goal against the Panthers and went 6 for 6 in extra-points, improving to a perfect 12 for 12 for the season.
"We've got a lot of room for improvement, but I'm very excited about how we're playing," Goff said. "We're playing really good complementary football. All three phases of the game have been helping each other. Nick Moss had 14 tackles and the big fumble recovery and return for 44 yards. He probably had about six or seven more tackles on the field. He could've led the nation in tackles last week. Ivory Durham's done a great job. Every snap, he's continuing to get a little bit more comfortable and a little bit better. And then, special teams, Estin is a weapon. He's got a leg, he's Mr. Consistent right there so, again, all three phases are doing very good right now."
Defensively, the Blazers held the Panthers to 274 yards of offense and recovered two of the three fumbles they forced along with a Mondrell Jefferson interception. Through the first two games, the Black Swarm has 14 tackles for loss, six takeaways, five pass breakups and nine quarterback hurries.
"Special teams got two big turnovers that set up touchdowns for us, but defense, they've done a great job over there," Goff said. "We've established a culture on that side of the ball. They're swarming to the ball, they're trying to create those turnovers and in '19, if there's one thing you look back and kind of look at the season and what are some things we could've done better, I felt like we could've created more turnovers. We didn't work hard at that. The defensive side of the ball has done a great job of that all camp and the first two games. It's the turnover battle. If you win that turnover battle, your chances of winning that game go way up so I'm very happy with how we're doing that right now."
The Golden Rams will be looking to extend their winning streak over GSC opponents to four games.
Dating back to their win over West Georgia back on Sept. 21, 2019, the Rams took down Mississippi College 24-0 and Shorter 28-12 to start the 2021 season.
The Golden Rams are led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Dionte Bonneau, who put together a strong performance last week against Shorter. Bonneau went 21 of 27 for 278 yards and two touchdowns through the air and carried the ball 11 times for 84 yards.
Freshman running back Marcuis Fulks leads the team in rushing over the first two weeks, with 25 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman Ralph Lovett leads the team in receiving yards with 101. Lovett had three catches for 92 yards last week against Shorter.
Defensively, the Golden Rams allowed just 12 points in two games. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Stephan Pierre leads the team in tackles with 16 (11 solo). Junior defensive back Coemba Jones ranks second with 13 tackles and one sack.
The Golden Rams have five sacks and five interceptions already ahead of Saturday's game.
"They're a good program," Goff said of the Golden Rams. "They've found their quarterback. That young man's had a great two games. It seems like they've opened up their offense a little bit more because he can handle it, so they're a little bit more spread. He can flat-out run himself, he's a really good player there and he's got a good supporting cast.
"Defensively, they swarm to the ball. It's almost like looking at our defense in a mirror. They're physical, they fly to the ball, they create turnovers – they're tied with us right now, I think seventh in the country in turnover margin. They're a very well-coached, very good football team."
After two lopsided wins to start the season, the Blazers could be presented with their first in-game adversity of the season against their in-state rivals. Given the Golden Rams' recent success against GSC opponents, Goff believes his team will have its hands full on Saturday.
"I've told the team after Saturday's win I wasn't angry, but I felt like there was so much room for improvement," Goff said. "I challenged them this week to come out here each day and strive to get better in some areas and the guys have responded. They've worked hard this week. We don't have to tell these guys who Albany State is. They know. They know exactly who Albany State is. They're going to come in here and give us a great game. We expect that and our goal is to be 1-0 every week. We've got our hands full this week, but it should be a great challenge for us."
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
