'A good two years': Lady Blazers grad assistant Jayda Worthy returns to Radford

VALDOSTA –– One of Radford’s greatest players of all-time is headed home.
Valdosta State women’s basketball graduate assistant coach Jayda Worthy agreed to join head coach Mike McGuire’s staff on Aug. 13.
Worthy, Radford’s 7th all-time leading scorer and 8th all-time leading rebounder, had served as a graduate assistant for the Lady Blazers since 2018 under former head coach Carley Kuhns and first-year coach Deandra Schirmer last season.
“It means a lot, honestly,” Worthy said of moving back to her alma mater. “I spent four years here and being a part of Coach McGuire’s first recruiting class here and just growing throughout the program as a player and then, being able to come back as a coach and start growing here as well, I’m excited.”
As a player under McGuire from 2014-18, Worthy was the 2018 Big South Defensive Player of the Year, a First and Second Team All-Big South performer, a Big South All-Freshman selection, VaSID All-State, and most recently named to the Big South Conference Women’s Basketball All-Decade Team.
A former two-time team captain, Worthy also helped lead the Highlanders to a Big South Regular Season Championship during the 2016-17 season and several WNIT appearances.
“My relationship with Coach McGuire is really good. Obviously, as a player, he trusted me at an early age as a freshman and we just kept building on that trust every year,” Worthy said. “His confidence in me helped me to build confidence in myself. As a coach, it’s important keeping that trusting foundation that we have and keep building on it.
“For him to be able to trust me to help develop his players and to keep building his program has been good. The coaching staff –– Coach Nikki (Newman) and Coach Carlie (Clary) –– we all get along, we all have the same vision and believe in the program.”
Worthy graduated from Radford in May 2018 with a bachelor’s of science in criminal justice and minor in sociology. Most recently, she obtained her master of education in higher education leadership from VSU in May 2020.
As for her coaching tenure at VSU, Worthy helped guide the Lady Blazers to a 21-10 record and a postseason run to the Gulf South Conference Championship game in her first season on the staff.
Last season, under Schirmer, the Lady Blazers went 18-11 and made it to the GSC Tournament quarterfinals.
Worthy credits Kuhns for giving her her first shot at college coaching and former VSU assistant Chandler Merkerson for being a mentor for her as she started her coaching career.
“Coach Kuhns gave me a shot and I had a great year with her and built a very good relationship with her and her family,” Worthy said. “Even Coach Chan my first year –– I’ve learned a lot from her and I’ve been able to gain her as a mentor as a female coach in this industry and a successful female coach in this industry.
“Also, Coach Schirmer, too. I learned a lot from her. She thankfully kept me on the staff and I’ve got a great relationship with her and just the community in Valdosta. Everyone in the athletic department has been great and I’ve built a home there, too. It was a good two years there.”
