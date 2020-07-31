VALDOSTA –– A fresh start.
Brothers Xavier and Jarrious Rose will receive just that as they signed with Trinity Baptist College Thursday evening.
Xavier originally signed with Brewton-Parker College after leading the Eagles to a 27-2 record and a GICAA State Championship as a senior in 2019.
However, the 6-foot guard's college career didn't get off to the start he'd hoped after graduation.
"When I first got there, my body wasn't really ready for the college level," Xavier said. "I had an ankle injury at the end of basketball season, so I was recovering from that still. Since I've come back home, I've just been working hard and staying in the gym and just looking for another opportunity."
In two short years with the Eagles, Xavier was a 1,000-point scorer –– dominating with a breathtaking combination of speed, explosive leaping ability and an insatiable desire to attack the basket as well as showing toughness on the defensive end of the floor.
In his senior year, he averaged 20 points, 9.8 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 29 games.
"This is always a fun day for me because I get to see guys that have worked hard for me go out and get to go to the next level and do the same thing, except on a bigger scale," former Highland coach Joel Stites said. "We know what Xavier can do on the basketball court. When he's between those lines, he's sensational. We expect him to only improve as he goes off to college and be a star. I think this is a great landing place for him. It's a fresh start for him. It's a place where he can go not too far from home and still see friends and family, but also be a good student-athlete. I know he can do that because he's a great kid outside these basketball lines."
Xavier feels his best basketball is ahead of him as he prepares himself to be a playmaker in head coach John Jones' system at Trinity Baptist.
"He's always told me he's looking for a great point guard that can help out the team and make the teammates around him better," Xavier said of his fit at Trinity Baptist. "I'm trying to do that as much as possible and bring in some wins to the culture."
For Xavier's brother Jarrious, basketball wasn't the sport he played primarily at Brooks County High School in Quitman. Jarrious played football for the Trojans under head coach Maurice Freeman.
As a senior in 2017, Jarrious tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) –– effectively ending his football career.
However, as Stites noted in his speech Thursday, Jarrious's passion for basketball fueled his ambition to pursue basketball.
"Jarrious is unique. I never coached Jarrious. Jarrious was a football player and had a great opportunity taken away from him because of injury over at Brooks County. Lo and behold, here he is sitting at this table," Stites said. "Jarrious and his brother talked about training with me this summer and they're both still very passionate about basketball. Jarrious has been in the gym with us pretty much since Xavier came over here. Jarrious and Xavier and several other college guys trained like crazy this summer. A lot of days, it was these two guys in here two or three hours –– hot, hard work, all by themselves and they trained like no other. They made some incredible strides over the summer. They were in here working with college basketball players and you couldn't tell the difference. They fit the bill just like the guys they were training with, if not better."
Jarrious now has an opportunity to not only play at the college level, but to mentor his younger brother at Trinity Baptist.
"It means a lot –– having my friends and my family here and being able to play with my brother, it means everything," Jarrious said. "I hurt myself my senior year in 2017. I came back and I was just determined to get better."
The grueling workouts Jarrious and Xavier with through with Stites have made both of them more polished and mentally tough. Aggression isn't something Jarrious has ever needed coaxed out of him as a former football player.
In fact, he believes the small, competitive group sessions have sharpened his edge.
"These workouts have given me that killer mentality," Jarrious said. "Don't think about what people have got to say about you, just do what I've got to do and give it my all."
Jones is no stranger to athletes from Highland Christian. He recruited one of Stites's former players, D.W. Lewis, who had a strong freshman season for him last season.
Jones reveals he tracked the progress of Xavier since last year and began to build a relationship with Jarrious and their older brother and former Highland assistant coach Tim Rose Jr.
"During that time, I began to build a relationship with the Rose brothers and Coach Rose as well and learned about his basketball history which is a well-documented and successful career," Jones said. "As we moved through the process, we had to wait a little bit longer than we thought but it worked out. God ordains our paths –– I really believe that –– and I'm excited that he has led these two young men to Trinity Baptist College.
"We really strive to be proactive at developing good basketball teams with good people. They're good players, but we try to find high character guys who understand the Christian college environment. These two kids love being in a Christian school environment and were raised in the church. We're confident that they're going to do a great job and come in and represent us the way we need to be represented."
Following Thursday's ceremony, Xavier couldn't hide his ear-to-ear smile about having Jarrious join him at the next level, saying he feels being at Trinity is "basically going to feel like I'm at home."
Said Xavier, "It's going to make it easier for me to transition and hopefully, we'll be able to contribute."
Stites, who announced his move to public school at Lanier County this week, is excited to see what the Rose brothers do at the college level.
"Coach Jones is going to get an extreme scorer (Xavier) and an extreme defender (Jarrious) –– I think they can both flip-flop and do the same things," Stites said. "He's gonna have a great duo down there with him at Trinity, where I just expect them to flourish. ... They're used to winning. Xavier's already got a ring on his finger and I sure would like him to get another one. I'm excited for them and I'm excited for Coach Jones."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.