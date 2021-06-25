VALDOSTA –– Seven teams converged on Valdosta High School gymnasium for "A Day of Hoops" Thursday afternoon.

The hosting Wildcats went 3-0 on the day, defeating Cook 51-37 to open the event before following up with a 39-28 win over Region 1-7A Tift County and a 49-36 decision over nearby Brooks County in the nightcap.

Other scores from the tournament:

Fitzgerald 38, Brooks 29

Thomas County Central 47, Brooks 39

Tift County 64, Lanier 42

Fitzgerald 67, Cook 63

Lanier 52, Thomas County Central 43

