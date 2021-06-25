VALDOSTA –– Seven teams converged on Valdosta High School gymnasium for "A Day of Hoops" Thursday afternoon.
The hosting Wildcats went 3-0 on the day, defeating Cook 51-37 to open the event before following up with a 39-28 win over Region 1-7A Tift County and a 49-36 decision over nearby Brooks County in the nightcap.
Other scores from the tournament:
Fitzgerald 38, Brooks 29
Thomas County Central 47, Brooks 39
Tift County 64, Lanier 42
Fitzgerald 67, Cook 63
Lanier 52, Thomas County Central 43
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.