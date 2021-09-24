VALDOSTA – The talk of the town.
The Lowndes High Vikings (2-2) and the Valdosta Wildcats (1-3) meet tonight in South Georgia’s biggest game – the Winnersville Classic.
For Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton, it will be his first time coaching in the Winnersville Classic. Felton will be the 10th head coach to lead the ‘Cats in this game since the two teams began playing each other in 1968.
“It’s big...it’s an honor to be able to coach on this side of it,” Felton said of coaching in his first Classic. “Now, I see what it means to these people that live in this community of Valdosta and how this game splits the whole city [laughs]. It is an honor to be on this side and I look forward to leading my team on the field this Friday.”
Though Valdosta owns the head-to-head advantage 37-22, Lowndes has won 17 of the last 25 meetings – including the last four in a row.
Over the last four meetings, Lowndes has averaged 43.25 points per game to Valdosta’s 14 – winning by an average of 29.25 points per game.
“The last 17 wins we’ve gotten out of the last (25) mean nothing to this game,” Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose said. “Nothing means nothing to this game. It’s a rivalry game. What you’ve done before is not gonna have a matter or determining in it. You get different attitudes, you get different game levels, you get different responses in games like this. The moment that legends are written for.
“As good as Jacurri Brown has been in this thing, this is his final one. You’re always gonna be remembered on your last outing. Nobody’s going to remember you winning three of four. They’re going to remember if you lost the last one. It’s important to go out and not think about the past or what’s coming up in the future and just play in the moment and worry about Lowndes and try to figure out how to come out one point ahead in a rivalry situation and be able to get a win and move on to the next game.”
With the rivalry having turned in the Vikings’ favor over the last 25 years, the pressure on the ‘Cats to turn the tide often falls on the head coach.
Despite that underlying pressure, Felton insists he doesn’t feel any of it heading into tonight’s matchup.
“I feel no pressure at all for this game,” Felton said. “To me, it’s a big game but still, it’s a football game. I just said to my kids, ‘No one’s giving us a chance to win. No one expects us to do anything. Everyone keeps hollering about what’s been done in the past.’ To their credit, Lowndes has done that. So what do we have to lose? There’s no pressure. Let’s cut loose and have a great time and play football. Once again, this game is bigger for us than anybody because there’s no playoffs. In order for us to go into the offseason with something to hang our hat on, we want to go play fast and physical and try to win this game.”
On the other side, DuBose will have his second taste of the rivalry after leading the Vikings to a 33-21 victory in last year’s Classic.
“It’s a truly awesome deal to be a part of,” DuBose said. “It’s one of the most well-known and biggest rivalries in the history of high school football, not just in Georgia but in the nation. To know that with all the great athletes and the great coaches that have been involved in this game, I’m truly blessed to have the opportunity to be a head coach for the second time in it and just be a part of it.
“The pageantry of it is unbelievable. I think every time this game happens, there’s legends that come out of it and stories and I’m just excited to be involved and be a part of what the history will be of this game.”
The Vikings come into tonight’s game looking to rebound from a 24-21 loss to Lee County two weeks ago.
One way the Vikings hope to do that is by getting off to a better start.
Through each of their first four games, the Vikings have trailed in the first quarter and have only led after the first quarter in two of their first four games. In total, the Vikings have allowed 45 first-quarter points and have been shut out twice in the first quarter in their first four games.
Consequently, in the two games where the Vikings have failed to score in the first quarter, they lost.
“The biggest thing is we’ve trailed in two ballgames where we’ve dug a hole,” DuBose said. “In the two ballgames we’ve lost in the end, where we felt like we were stronger and coming on, it was because of what we gave up in the first quarter. The first quarter has killed us in two of those games. We’ve got to get off to a fast start. We’re finishing fast, but sometimes it’s the troubles you dig your hole in and how you can get out of it.”
Like the Vikings, the ‘Cats are also looking to get back in the win column after a 48-42 loss to Colquitt County Sept. 10.
The ‘Cats trailed 34-15 before battling back to take the lead on two separate occasions in the fourth quarter. Valdosta led with under 2 minutes to play before Colquitt’s Charlie Pace scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:10 left – giving the Packers the lead for good.
In the three games Valdosta has played, they have fallen behind early by halftime twice and have had to claw their way back.
Felton, like DuBose, hopes to avoid falling into an early hole tonight.
“We’ve made some changes here and there and we’ve changed up some schemes and players and defensively, we’ve been coaching the details – playing with your eyes, listening and communication,” Felton said. “We want to keep everything in front of us. We want to make these teams earn it and stop giving it to them with the big plays. We want to limit the big plays early and make them drive the ball and beat us that way; not by just giving freebies and teams getting on top of us real quick.”
When asked about the Vikings in the film room, Felton highlights No. 11 in crimson – Jacurri Brown.
The Miami commit is second in Region 1-7A in passing yards (646) and touchdowns (9). Brown also has 64 carries for 345 yards with three touchdowns on the ground.
In last year’s Classic, Brown busted a pair of long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach; including a 64-yard scamper to break Valdosta’s back with less than a minute to play.
“On offense, we all know Jacurri Brown is the man,” Felton said. “He’s as good as advertised. He can throw it, run it. I think he’s a very good dual-threat quarterback and there’s a reason he’s going to the University of Miami. It starts with him. We’ve got to contain him, control him. They have a very good running back and a couple great receivers. The O-line is pretty good, better than people say they are. They’re able to move people and they mash people.
“Going forward on defense, we’ve got to control the line of scrimmage as always, limit the big plays and make 11 guys earn everything they get and not giving anything free. We have to hit, wrap them up and make tackles.”
SENIORS WEIGH IN
Tonight’s game will be the last time Brown faces Valdosta in his high school career. Brown has never lost to Valdosta and he has every intention to keep it that way.
“I haven’t lost,” Brown said. “All those other games mattered, but the last one is the one that’s gonna hit for me because I’m with my guys I’ve grew up with up until this year. My class will be remembered for games like this. So it’s time to protect our legacy.”
Valdosta senior linebacker Jacquez McGowan will also play in his final Winnersville Classic. McGowan currently leads the ‘Cats in tackles with 44.
Playing the game in a hostile environment, McGowan said the team has focused on having a different level of focus and mentality heading into tonight’s game.
“It’s the Winnersville Classic – that’s really all you have to say, you know?” McGowan said. “Lowndes is always a tough game, but going into their place is different. We’ve talked all week about having a different mindset, a different level of focus and playing good team football. There’s no other place you’d want to be in Valdosta than this game.
“This game means a lot, especially since this is my last time playing in this game and I’ve never won, so hopefully we can get a win (tonight).”
Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Martin Stadium.
