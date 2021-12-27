VALDOSTA – The 25th Annual Valdosta State Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Brunch is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Student Union Ballroom located at 1500 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA, 31698.
Fans can purchase tickets for the brunch at the https://community.valdostastate.org/blazerhof for $25. The brunch ticket will also allow access to the VSU basketball doubleheader at The Complex that same afternoon vs. Mississippi College at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The 25th edition of the Athletic Hall of Fame includes an outstanding class featuring four former student-athletes, one long time contributor and a veteran coach. Below is information on the 2022 induction class.
Cedric Jones
(Football / 2006-09)
This 2007 All-American and 3-time All-GSC honoree recorded 282 catches throughout his career, which represents the Gulf South Conference Record for most career catches.
Candice Ferrell Bryant
(Women’s Basketball / 2002-06)
She averaged 12.6 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game during her career at Valdosta State, and with 1,389 points in her career, she ranks 11th all-time among all VSU scorers.
Edmund Kugbila
(Football / 2009-12)
This National Champion offensive lineman secured All-American honors in two consecutive seasons and became the Blazers’ highest drafted player in the NFL when he was selected as the 108th overall pick by the Carolina Panthers.
Raphaelle Durante
(Women’s Tennis / 2007-10)
Not only did she earn All-GSC honors in each of her four seasons as a Lady Blazer, but she also elevated her status during her final two years with recognition as a two-time All-American.
Courtney Albritton Carter (Softball / 2012-15)
She hit more career homers than any player in Gulf South Conference history, was named an All-American four times, won three GSC Championships, and helped lead VSU to a National Championship during her first season as a Blazer.
Mike Chason
(Contributor / 1990-Present)
This long-time Blazer started independently bringing VSU basketball games to Blazer Nation through their radios in 1990, and his voice has become that of legend in the hearts of Valdosta State basketball fans everywhere.
Thomas Macera
(Softball / 2006-Present)
With five Regional Championships, seven Gulf South Conference Titles, and enough wins to place him as among the top three winningest active coaches in the nation, this 15-year coach has established his legacy as one of the best to ever do it at the Division II level.
