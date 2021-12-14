2021 All Region 1-AA
Coach of the Year: Thomasville's Zach Grage
Co-Region Players of the Year: Thomasville senior Jimmy Bowdry and Worth County junior Chip Cooper
Special Teams Player of the Year: Berrien County junior Hayden Futch
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Cook senior Jamarion Walker and Thomasville senior Malik Harper
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Fitzgerald senior EJ Lightsey and Thomasville senior Ty Anderson
Athlete of the Year: Thomasville senior Joe Williams
OFFENSE
Quarterback (First Team): Thomasville senior Shannon White
Quarterback (Second Team): Cook sophomore Drew Folsom
Running Back (First Team): Fitzgerald senior Denorris Goodwin and Berrien County sophomore Demar Riley
Running Back (Second Team): Early County sophomore JD Holmes
Fullback (First Team): Fitzgerald senior JaKorrian Paulk
Fullback (Second Team): Early County sophomore Ty Stovall
Tight Ends (First Team): Worth County senior Mackenzie Daniels
Tight Ends (Second Team): Fitzgerald junior Drew Moore
Receivers: Cook senior Eddie Watson, Thomasville sophomore Cole Shaw, Worth County junior Parker Weaver, Thomasville senior Jay Cody and Worth County sophomore Owen Hancock
Offensive Line (First Team): Thomasville senior Jacob Tyson, Thomasville junior Hakeem Myrick, Fitzgerald junior Xavier Walker, Worth County senior Hayden Booth and Cook junior Bryson Wilson
Offensive Line (Second Team): Thomasville senior Jaiwan Anderson, Cook junior Cody Spencer, Berrien County senior Brayden Joiner, Fitzgerald senior Kellon Wynn and Early County seniors Jennings Alred and Ryan Bright
DEFENSE
Defensive Line (First Team): Thomasville seniors Marquis Alexander and JaMykal Jones, Fitzgerald junior Daniel James, Early County sophomore B’Anthony Wade, Worth County senior Chris Manuel and Berrien County junior Jeremiah Tillman
Defensive Line (Second Team): Thomasville junior Craig McCray, Fitzgerald senior Don Hill, Cook sophomore Marshall Walden, Worth County sophomore Drew Dixon, Early County senior Billy Ray Roland and Berrien County junior Darius Calhoun
Inside Linebackers (First Team): Early County senior Larry McKinney, Cook senior Joe Pezent and Cook junior Quentin Cole
Inside Linebackers (Second Team): Early County senior Antonio Boyd and Worth County junior Jaylen Fluellen
Outside Linebackers (First Team): Thomasville senior Tyrun’dai Hayes, Fitzgerald senior Jaden Stanley and Cook junior JD Smith
Outside Linebackers (Second Team): Early County senior Edarius Range and Berrien County sophomore Josiah Davis
Safety (First Team): Thomasville junior Evan Wynn and Berrien County senior Elijah Denson
Safety (Second Team): Cook junior Nick Goodwin and Worth County sophomore Hunter Barber
Cornerback (First Team): Thomasville juniors Jeray Randall and AJ Bogan
Cornerback (Second Team): Berrien County junior Jamon Robinson and Cook sophomore Steven Pickett
Punter: Worth County senior Riley Mason
Kicker (First Team): Thomasville junior Daniel Belvin
Kicker (Second Team): Cook sophomore Christian Briones
