2021 All Region 1-AA 

Coach of the Year: Thomasville's Zach Grage

Co-Region Players of the Year: Thomasville senior Jimmy Bowdry and Worth County junior Chip Cooper

Special Teams Player of the Year: Berrien County junior Hayden Futch

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Cook senior Jamarion Walker and Thomasville senior Malik Harper

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Fitzgerald senior EJ Lightsey and Thomasville senior Ty Anderson

Athlete of the Year: Thomasville senior Joe Williams

OFFENSE

Quarterback (First Team): Thomasville senior Shannon White 

Quarterback (Second Team): Cook sophomore Drew Folsom

Running Back (First Team): Fitzgerald senior Denorris Goodwin and Berrien County sophomore Demar Riley

Running Back (Second Team): Early County sophomore JD Holmes

Fullback (First Team): Fitzgerald senior JaKorrian Paulk

Fullback (Second Team): Early County sophomore Ty Stovall

Tight Ends (First Team): Worth County senior Mackenzie Daniels

Tight Ends (Second Team): Fitzgerald junior Drew Moore

Receivers: Cook senior Eddie Watson, Thomasville sophomore Cole Shaw, Worth County junior Parker Weaver, Thomasville senior Jay Cody and Worth County sophomore Owen Hancock

Offensive Line (First Team): Thomasville senior Jacob Tyson, Thomasville junior Hakeem Myrick, Fitzgerald junior Xavier Walker, Worth County senior Hayden Booth and Cook junior Bryson Wilson

Offensive Line (Second Team): Thomasville senior Jaiwan Anderson, Cook junior Cody Spencer, Berrien County senior Brayden Joiner, Fitzgerald senior Kellon Wynn and Early County seniors Jennings Alred and Ryan Bright

DEFENSE

Defensive Line (First Team): Thomasville seniors Marquis Alexander and JaMykal Jones, Fitzgerald junior Daniel James, Early County sophomore B’Anthony Wade, Worth County senior Chris Manuel and Berrien County junior Jeremiah Tillman

Defensive Line (Second Team): Thomasville junior Craig McCray, Fitzgerald senior Don Hill, Cook sophomore Marshall Walden, Worth County sophomore Drew Dixon, Early County senior Billy Ray Roland and Berrien County junior Darius Calhoun

Inside Linebackers (First Team): Early County senior Larry McKinney, Cook senior Joe Pezent and Cook junior Quentin Cole

Inside Linebackers (Second Team): Early County senior Antonio Boyd and Worth County junior Jaylen Fluellen

Outside Linebackers (First Team): Thomasville senior Tyrun’dai Hayes, Fitzgerald senior Jaden Stanley and Cook junior JD Smith

Outside Linebackers (Second Team): Early County senior Edarius Range and Berrien County sophomore Josiah Davis

Safety (First Team): Thomasville junior Evan Wynn and Berrien County senior Elijah Denson

Safety (Second Team): Cook junior Nick Goodwin and Worth County sophomore Hunter Barber

Cornerback (First Team): Thomasville juniors Jeray Randall and  AJ Bogan

Cornerback (Second Team): Berrien County junior Jamon Robinson and Cook sophomore Steven Pickett

Punter: Worth County senior Riley Mason

Kicker (First Team): Thomasville junior Daniel Belvin

Kicker (Second Team): Cook sophomore Christian Briones

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you