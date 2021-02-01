Boys 1st Team 1-7A
All-Region Swim Team
Beau Bengston-Tift
John Bengston-Tift
Hayden Roberts-Tift
Hampton Heron-Camden
Angel Nunez-Camden
Brandon Fineout-Lowndes
Alexander Barnes-Camden
Alex Shepherd-Tift
Tucker Dowdy-Tift
Johnny Quarles-Camden
Boys 2nd Team 1-7A
All-Region Swim Team
Ian Mobley-Tift
Thomas Carpenter-Tift
Case Gregory-Colquitt
Ethan Stalnaker- Tift
Bailey Johnson- Camden
Javier McClenic-Camden
William Sopp-Camden
Logan Whitlow-Camden
Girls 1st Team 1-7A
All-Region Swim Team
Karoline Ponder-Tift
Eden Troxell-Tift
Ainsley Toews-Tift
Cason Johnston-Tift
Reagin Walker- Tift
Ava Wilson-Tift
Gabi Heard-Tift
Paige Hill-Tift
Girls 2nd Team 1-7A
All-Region Swim Team
Caroline Harrell-Colquitt
Maggie Bishop-Colquitt
Madison Gonzales-Colquitt
Jayden Meyer-Camden
Caroline Chapura-Colquitt
Emma Drawdy-Lowndes
Jenna Cash-Camden
Laiken Wensel- Camden
Jill Cash-Camden
Madison Boyer-Camden
Mikayla Lokuta-Camden
Josey Higginbotham-Camden
Staff of the Year,
Tift County
Caleb Rice
Kristin McElroy
Teresa Walker
Ivey Vickers
