Boys 1st Team 1-7A

Beau Bengston-Tift

John Bengston-Tift

Hayden Roberts-Tift

Hampton Heron-Camden

Angel Nunez-Camden

Brandon Fineout-Lowndes

Alexander Barnes-Camden

Alex Shepherd-Tift

Tucker Dowdy-Tift

Johnny Quarles-Camden

 

Boys 2nd Team 1-7A

Ian Mobley-Tift

Thomas Carpenter-Tift

Case Gregory-Colquitt

Ethan Stalnaker- Tift

Bailey Johnson- Camden

Javier McClenic-Camden

William Sopp-Camden

Logan Whitlow-Camden

 

Girls 1st Team 1-7A

Karoline Ponder-Tift

Eden Troxell-Tift

Ainsley Toews-Tift

Cason Johnston-Tift

Reagin Walker- Tift

Ava Wilson-Tift

Gabi Heard-Tift

Paige Hill-Tift

 

Girls 2nd Team 1-7A

Caroline Harrell-Colquitt

Maggie Bishop-Colquitt

Madison Gonzales-Colquitt

Jayden Meyer-Camden

Caroline Chapura-Colquitt

Emma Drawdy-Lowndes

Jenna Cash-Camden

Laiken Wensel- Camden

Jill Cash-Camden

Madison Boyer-Camden

Mikayla Lokuta-Camden

Josey Higginbotham-Camden

 

Staff of the Year, 

Tift County

Caleb Rice

Kristin McElroy

Teresa Walker

Ivey Vickers

