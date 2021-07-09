10th annual Lil' Cats Camp set for July 21

The Valdosta Wildcats will be hosting the 2021 Lil' Cats Camp Wednesday, July 21.
The camp will be held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., with registration running from 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Participants will be instructed by the Valdosta Wildcat varsity, ninth grade and middle school coaching staffs.
The Valdosta Wildcat Lil' Cats Camp provides a great opportunity to get out and meet the new coaches, as well as some former coaches and players. Participants will also get to listen to former players and coaches. Special appearances will be made from Valdosta High School's seniors of 2022.
What: Tenth Annual Lil Cats Camp
When: July 21, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Where: Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
Please register early. Each camper will get a shirt, those who pre-register are guaranteed a correctly-sized shirt.
