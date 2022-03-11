Since the start of December, baseball has stood silent. No trades. No free agent signings. A few minor league deals here and there, but otherwise nothing.
That will all change in an instant once Major League Baseball's lockout ends, and the days that follow will be among the craziest the sport has ever seen.
A feeding frenzy unlike any other will commence the moment the lockout is lifted, as MLB's 30 clubs race to fill out their rosters and get ready for the 2022 season.
That crazy trade deadline last July? The free agent signing spree just before the lockout in November? Those will look like child's play by comparison.
Hundreds of free agents remain unsigned, including several top players like shortstops Carlos Correa and Trevor Story, and with the new collective bargaining agreement signed clubs will finally have clarity on the financial landscape they'll be operating in.
With the competitive balance tax expected to rise at least $20 million from last year, almost every club will theoretically be willing to spend a lot more money as well.
Teams will have every incentive to move quickly. Every club with playoff aspirations has holes to fill, and with a condensed spring training teams will want their new players in camp as quickly as possible. The sooner free agents can sign their contracts and pass their physicals, the sooner they can get on the field.
Expect a similarly robust trade market. The Oakland Athletics in particular are rumored to be headed towards a fire sale, meaning their stable of quality starting pitchers could conceivably be had for the right price.
For the Red Sox, the list of needs is long. A new outfielder like Seiya Suzuki or Kyle Schwarber? A couple of new relief pitchers? More starting pitching help? A big splash in the infield? All of that and more will be on the table, and expect Chaim Bloom to act fast.
The craziness will go beyond the obvious stuff like signings and trades. Players who aren't already in Florida or Arizona will have to hustle down to camp and figure out their housing situations on short notice. For international players, there could be some tricky visa situations to work out as well. The league will have its hands full ironing out the full spring training and regular season schedules, and teams will need to quickly work out the salaries of their arbitration-eligible players.
In short, baseball is going to go from zero to 60 in the blink of an eye. Buckle up.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.