Key season for Braves' Riley

The 2021 baseball season, whenever it begins, will be pivotal for the Atlanta Braves on multiple levels. All signs point to a World Series or bust type of season. After taking the eventual World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to a Game 7 in the National League Championship Series, the Braves proved they could contend with baseball's best. Now the Braves need to prove they are the best.
That is why this season feels differently. After finally returning to the playoffs in 2018 and winning a couple of postseason series last year, the natural progression is to get back to the World Series; a place they called their home away from home during the 90s.
The player that might be under the biggest microscope this year is third baseman/outfielder Austin Riley. While Braves management ponders their next acquisition – hopefully another bat to round out another potential potent lineup – it is obvious how they view Riley. He is the team's starting third baseman, unless the Braves can pull the trigger on a trade for Chicago Cubs' star Kris Bryant. Then Riley will move to left field, though the team's outfield defense will drop considerably.
Riley has shown flashes at the plate in his two short years in the majors. He burst onto the scene in 2019 as a rookie, belted 18 homers and 49 RBIs in just 80 games. But he also struck out a mind-numbing 108 times. A year later, albeit in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, Riley managed just eight homers and 27 RBIs in 51 games with 49 strikeouts. In two years, his batting average has been .226 and .239; not exactly production you want from what is perceived to be a power-hitting third baseman.
It is also a reason why Riley bats near the bottom of the lineup. Again, not what you expect to do with a third baseman known for home run power.
That is why this year is a key season for Riley's future with the Braves. Team management needs to see Riley's production trending up so it can feel better about his future in Atlanta. If he is just going to be another 20-home run/150-strikeout/.220 hitter, is that worth banking the future on?
I'm not sure it is. But here's hoping we see improvement no matter where the Braves put him in the field.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.