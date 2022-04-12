Jury still out on Judge's future

Who could have imagined the New York Yankees of all teams would find themselves in this precarious spot?
For more than a century dating back to the days of Babe Ruth, the Yankees have always been willing to open up the checkbook and pay whatever it took to sign the best players in the sport. The Yankee machine has been fueled by a seemingly bottomless reservoir of cash, and if New York thought a player could help bring another banner to the Bronx, they always found a way to make a deal happen.
Until now.
Normally players like Aaron Judge price themselves out of smaller market clubs and sign historic free agent deals with the Yankees, but Judge may prove too expensive even for the Yankees. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension before opening day, Judge is now likely to hit the open market after the season, where he’ll become one of the highest paid players in baseball history.
His uncertain future will now cast a shadow over the Yankees for the rest of the season.
When it became clear that an extension for Judge wasn’t going to happen, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman took the unusual step of confirming the club’s exact offer, saying the club had offered him a deal that would have been worth $230 million over the next eight years. That would have paid Judge an average of $28.7 million per year, the highest annual salary for a position player in Yankees history, but Judge still turned it down.
He believes he’s worth more, and frankly, he’s probably right.
Aaron Judge is one of baseball’s biggest stars, the kind of player who was born to be a Yankee. The homegrown phenom is larger than life, literally towering above his competition at 6-foot-7, and boasts that rare combination of power and charisma that have defined the greatest Yankees over the years. Even despite some injury troubles, Judge has still compiled 26.7 wins above replacement since becoming a full-time starter in 2017, tied for the third most among all position players during that stretch. Only Mike Trout and Mookie Betts have been more productive.
If Judge believes he belongs in Trout and Betts’ stratosphere, then you can see why $230 million might not seem so enticing. Both of those players earn more than $30 million per year on average, with Betts’ deal with the Dodgers worth a total of $365 million and Trout’s an absurd $426.5 million. That’s almost $200 million more than the Yankees currently have on the table for Judge.
Maybe the Yankees will come back after the season and blow Judge’s socks off with a historic deal along those lines? Maybe they won’t and Judge will wind up with another deep pocketed team. Either way, the fact that the Yankees of all teams have allowed Judge to come this close to walking out the door is a wild sight to see.
Would George Steinbrenner ever allowed it to happen?
Next question.
