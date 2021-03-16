IU fires Miller after four seasons

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson made clear the decision to part ways with fourth-year coach Archie Miller on Monday was difficult but done in the best interests of the men’s basketball program.
“It’s been a tough day,” Dolson said. “I’m confident in my decision, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”
IU fired Miller on Monday after four seasons that resulted in no NCAA Tournament appearances and no evidence toward progress of obtaining that goal. The Hoosiers went 67-58 under Miller, with a losing 33-43 record in Big Ten play.
Miller took Dayton to an Elite Eight in 2014, but couldn’t replicate his success in his jump from the Atlantic 10 to the major conference level. IU finished the 2020-21 season on a six-game losing streak with a 12-15 record, with players and coaches booed off the court following a 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament.
In a season impacted by a global pandemic, IU took a significant step back from last year’s 20-12 campaign.
“In the final analysis, it’s a results-oriented business, and I really felt that ultimately we had not made enough progress to continue the program under Archie’s leadership,” Dolson said. “I really felt like we needed a new voice, a new direction.”
Dolson said he’s confident he can find a replacement that can return the Hoosiers to their prior glory. IU hasn’t been to a Final Four since 2002 or won a national title since 1987, but the iconic basketball program once led by Bobby Knight and Branch McCracken hangs five national championship banners at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Dolson was a student manager on IU’s last national title team in 1987.
“We've got a really unique opportunity for someone to come in and really, again, have some wind behind their back,” Dolson said. “We've got elite facilities. We have elite level fan support. We've got elite tradition, and I think it's really a tremendous opportunity to really take this program to the level that we all want to.”
Dolson said he had a Zoom meeting with players and has also been in contact with incoming 2021 signee Logan Duncomb and his family, keeping them appraised of the coaching situation as it develops.
“Change is hard,” Dolson said. “Uncertainty is hard. I wanted to assure them that I wanted them to hear directly from me, our commitment – my commitment – to maximizing their opportunity here within IU athletics and IU basketball was really important to me, really appreciate their attention and their participation in the meeting.”
As for the buyout, Dolson said after he came to the decision and got approval from IU President Michael McRobbie over the weekend, he received support from two anonymous donors to help defray the $10.3 million to buy out the final three years of Miller’s seven-year contract.
“It wasn’t a donor-driven decision at all, zero,” Dolson said. “It was not an anti-Archie effort, people came at me, zero, and there was no decision of future candidates that I had at this meeting, and also the final decision when I met with the donors was not 100% at that point.”
Dolson said he’s looking for someone to reestablish the identity of IU basketball, who embraces the tradition of the past with an eye toward the future. The Hoosiers struggled in several offensive categories under Miller during his tenure.
This past season, Indiana ranked 11th in the Big Ten in scoring (69.7 points per game), ninth in field goal percentage (43.3%) and 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (32.4%). As basketball at all levels continues to value the 3-point shot based on analytics, Miller didn’t make recruiting or developing perimeter shooting a priority during his tenure.
“What’s important to us is a style of play that recruits want to play in and that recruits see that they can see themselves in, but then also is really on the cutting edge of where is basketball going? Where is college basketball going?” Dolson said. “As you can see, basketball is different than it was three years ago, four years ago, six years ago in terms of how it fits into the NBA and moving on and playing professionally.”
Dolson said he will not establish a formal search committee for Miller’s replacement and doesn’t have someone immediately in mind. He said it doesn’t need to be someone with playing or coaching ties to IU or someone with head coaching experience.
“What I do have is a vision of the type of person that we’re looking for, and I’m continuing to work on that,” Dolson said.
That vision, Dolson said, includes a coach that’s process driven, that can blend recruiting, player development and leadership development into a team that performs consistently at a high level.
Potential candidates to replace Miller include Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens, Baylor coach Scott Drew, Nevada coach and former IU standout Steve Alford, Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, Alabama coach Nate Oats and Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser.
Dolson said he doesn’t have a “blank checkbook” when it comes to spending, but he will be aggressive in finding the candidate that’s the best fit.
“The key thing in my mind is finding the right person and then making certain that if we find the right person, that he can come to an agreement that is a win/win for the both of us,” Dolson said.
