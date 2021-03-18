It won't be easy, but experts see potential in Colts, Wentz union

The day began with Carson Wentz super fan Giovanni Hamilton – a 13-year-old Philadelphia-area podcaster – revealing the quarterback’s new number (2) on his Twitter account via a jersey gifted to him by the Indianapolis Colts.
It ended with some high expectations from a former Indy quarterback.
“If the quarterback plays the way they expect him to play,” ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky told Matt Taylor, Jeffrey Gorman and Lara Overton on the Official Colts Podcast, “this is one of the best teams in football.”
The long agreed upon trade that sent Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts became official with the start of the new NFL year Wednesday, and a theme quickly emerged.
There is plenty of work to be done to rebuild the 28-year-old quarterback, but Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich just might be the right man for the job.
The trade has been polarizing ever since the news became public Feb. 18. The Colts will send a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional pick in 2022 back to the Eagles. The 2022 pick is a second-rounder that can become a first-rounder if Wentz takes 75% of Indianapolis’ offensive snaps this season or 70% of the snaps and the team returns to the playoffs.
Proponents point to Wentz’s MVP-level season with Reich as his offensive coordinator in 2017 as evidence the move can work. Critics look at the 15 interceptions and 57.4% completion rate Wentz posted in 12 games before being benched by Philadelphia last season and see a broken quarterback unworthy of the risk.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard, not known for a propensity to gamble, puts his faith in his head coach.
“When you go back through the 2017 season when he was playing at an MVP level, there’s a lot to get excited about,” Ballard told the Colts’ podcast. “And then reuniting him back with Frank, who has shown and proven that any time he gets his hands on a quarterback he already has a relationship with there’s a good chance it’s going to be a good marriage and we’re going to have success.”
The situation has echoes of last spring, when Indianapolis signed 38-year-old Philip Rivers coming off a 20-interception season with the Los Angeles Chargers. There were rampant questions about how much the quarterback had left in the tank. Though he clearly lacked the arm strength of his prime, Rivers completed 68% of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 picks.
Of most importance, the Colts finished 11-5 and made the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Speaking with former Indianapolis general manager Bill Polian on SiriusXM NFL radio, Reich said he still sees plenty of upside in Wentz, whom he coached for the first time during the quarterback’s rookie season in 2016.
“He’s highly intelligent, is big, strong and can make all those big-time throws you need to make to be a big-time NFL quarterback,” Reich said.
So what went wrong in Philadelphia? There is no simple answer.
The Eagles’ offensive line was decimated and used more than 14 different combinations in 2020. Tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz were injured, and there wasn’t enough healthy talent at wide receiver to make up for the deficiencies elsewhere.
Fired head coach Doug Pederson’s play-calling and decision making also were called into question, but a healthy share of the fault falls squarely on Wentz’s shoulders.
Philadelphia-based NFL insider Adam Caplan told the Colts’ podcast Wentz’s mechanics need to be rebuilt “from the ground up.”
“This is a Frank Reich operation here as the head coach and the play caller, and his coaches have to get Carson Wentz righted,” Caplan said, “and that’s going to take some work.”
Wentz often tried to do too much in 2020, rushing throws and making poor decisions as a result.
In Reich, senior offensive analyst Press Taylor and wide receivers coach Mike Groh, Wentz is surrounded by familiar faces who were part of his successful years with the Eagles. A similar set up worked with Rivers a year ago.
That track record gives Colts radio analyst Rick Venturi confidence the Indianapolis coaching staff can also revive Wentz’s career.
“Remember, coaching at the pro level is not just plays,” Venturi told the Colts’ website. “We can find plays on the internet. What coaching is at the NFL level is putting your players in the best position to win and then getting them to buy in. (Reich) certainly did it with Philip a year ago. I’m totally confident that he’s going to do it again.”
Venturi sees echoes of former Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck in Wentz’s quick, overhand release, and others have drawn comparisons with Luck’s ability to extend plays and make something happen with his legs as well as his arm.
That can be a double-edged sword. Sometimes it leads to highlight-reel plays and demoralizes a defense. Other times, it leads to bone-head decisions and turnovers.
The Colts believe Wentz will produce more good than bad in 2021.
Former Eagles quarterback and current QB guru Ron Jaworski agrees and shared his high expectations with the Colts’ podcast.
“They are at a point now, with a veteran quarterback with his playing level the first four years, the Colts will be a Super Bowl contender,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.