Is Freeman about to break through?

Maybe one swing is all it took for Freddie Freeman to break out of a horrendous slump that, not coincidentally, coincided with Atlanta's porous first month and a half to the season.
Last Saturday's 8-7 comeback victory over the first-place Philadelphia Phillies was started by Freeman's 416-foot bomb over the outfield wall. You might not think much of it but consider that leading up to that blast, Freeman was mired in an 0-for-22 slump. It was an unimaginable slump for the reigning National League Most Valuable Player.
But then he followed on Sunday with a 3-for-3 night, including another home run and an RBI single. It raised his average to .217 which does not sound like much. But consider that his average has hovered around .200. All signs or swings point to the first baseman breaking out of his slump in a big way.
Freeman's slow start was one of many factors for the Braves’ surprising sluggish start to the 2021 season. Injuries have decimated the team’s roster; pitching and positional players. Some significant signings in the offseason have not lived up to the hype; specifically starting pitcher Drew Smyly and outfielder Marcell Ozuna.
But Freeman's stats, heading into Sunday's finale against the Phillies were most shocking.
Freeman was batting .197 with eight home runs and just 19 RBIs in 117 at-bats. But in his last seven games, Freeman had just two hits, a .071 batting average and eight strikeouts. He’s a career .293 hitter.
Maybe we got so spoiled by last year’s production that we expected a lot more from Freeman. In just 60 games last year, Freeman shined to a .341 batting average with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. He was an easy selection as the league’s MVP.
Freeman is the key to making this lineup work. He’s batting in the No. 2 position which is where he was last year when the Braves routinely smashed their opponents. If he’s not driving in Ronald Acuna Jr. or just getting on base for that matter, the Braves will be more dependent on their pitching staff., which, quite frankly, is not good enough; atop the rotation or in the bullpen.
Hopefully, Saturday was a sign Freeman is about to snap out of it. It was a nice, easy swing that found the sweet spot and sparked the Braves’ comeback. Maybe it’s the start of something special.
Freeman is due to go on a torrid hitting streak. What should give Braves’ fans confidence is they have seen it before. We just haven’t seen it yet this season.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
