VALDOSTA — After two straight comeback victories, the Lowndes Vikings (3-1) ran out of second-half magic as the East Coweta Indians (5-0) pulled away for a 42-30 win Friday night.
Head coach Adam Carter said that the lack of big defensive plays the Vikings had become accustomed to making in the second half proved to be the difference.
“Those plays that we had made in the second half these last couple of weeks, we were not able to make today,” Coach Carter said. “That’s what it comes down to. We didn’t force a turnover. We couldn’t get off the field defensively. We never got the offense the ball back. The things that we’ve been able to do these last couple of weeks, especially in the second half, we weren’t able to do tonight, and that was the difference.”
In a game that featured two run-heavy offenses, it was Indians receiver Deshun Horsley who stole the show. The Vikings had no answer for Horsley as he racked up over 200 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just five receptions.
Still, it was the Vikings who had the hot hand out the gate.
On the first play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Marvis Parrish connected with junior wide receiver Jaylin Carter, who then outran the defense on his way to a 69-yard touchdown reception.
The Vikings’ fast start continued on offense following a quick stop on defense. Parrish capped off the Vikings’ second drive of the game with a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Jacarre’ Fleming to put the Vikings up 14-0.
It was the kind of start Carter was hoping to see.
“When you score on the first play of the game, first drive of the game, you can’t ask for nothing better than that,” Carter said. “They were clicking. That was great to see. Those coaches challenged those kids, and to be able to go out and to respond early in the game and put that plan into place that they’ve been working off all week, I was proud of them.”
However, the Indians’ offense would soon come to life, responding with a touchdown of their own. Quarterback Cohen Peeples kept it himself for a two-yard touchdown run to get East Coweta on the board.
Lowndes tacked on a field goal on their next drive as sophomore kicker Aiden Andrews booted it through the uprights from 44 yards out.
The Indians drew within three at the top of the second quarter. Peeples aired it out to Horsley for a 74-yard touchdown pass, with Horsley leaving everyone in the dust.
Horsley made another house call on East Coweta’s next drive as he was left all alone for another long touchdown reception.
The Vikings didn’t take long to respond. After ripping off a 74-yard kickoff return, Fleming punched it in from three yards out as the Vikings went up 24-21.
It was all East Coweta from there.
The Indians put together another touchdown drive in the waning moments of the first half to take a 28-24 lead into the locker room.
Horsley continued to be a one-man wrecking crew in the third quarter, scoring on 40- and 21-yard touchdown receptions to give the Indians a 42-24 lead.
Despite Horsley’s big receptions, Coach Carter doesn’t think the defense ever slowed their effort.
“Defensively, the ball is in the air, [and] we got to go play the football,” Carter said. “We weren’t able to do that tonight, [but] I don’t think our kids quit defensively. They kept going right back out there in the first half and kept giving everything they had, but I don’t think we finished the game.”
The Indians leaned into their running game in the fourth quarter to salt away any chance of a comeback.
Lowndes did tack on a late touchdown, but a failed onside kick all but ended the game.
With the schedule only getting more difficult from here, Carter says that the team’s response will be critical to how the rest of the season pans out.
“Week 4 can’t define our whole season,” Carter said. “It can’t. If it does, then we’re in for a long year. … I told them that it would be the response to this. There’s only two ways to look at it. You either come back and respond from it, or you come in on Monday feeling sorry for yourself and then it won’t go your way next week either. I’m interested in seeing the response [from the] coaches, players and everybody and seeing how it goes on Monday.”
UP NEXT
The Vikings will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to Loganville to take on the Grayson Rams (3-1) on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
