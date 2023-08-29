VALDOSTA — Incoming Hurricane Idalia has caused changes in area athletic schedules.
Lowndes softball saw its Tuesday game canceled at Tift County. The teams initially announced an earlier game time but, two hours before first pitch, the contest was completely called off.
The Vikettes were to have played at Bacon County Wednesday. With school out of session, Lowndes has announced that game has been switched to Thursday, Aug. 31.
Valwood softball canceled its Tuesday varsity and junior varsity softball games at Crisp Academy.
Georgia Christian had been scheduled to travel to Tift County for volleyball. That, too, was called off.
At Valdosta, the Lady Wildcats called off a Region 1-6A volleyball match at Camden County Tuesday. Being region, this game will have to be made up at a later date.
