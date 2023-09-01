VALDOSTA — High school football schedules saw significant shifts in the area Friday because of Hurricane Idalia.
Valdosta made the biggest adjustment. With no power at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, the Wildcats were to play an unusual home game against Banneker.
“With guidance and a recommendation from the Georgia High School Association,” said Valdosta High on Facebook, the Wildcats went to Adel and Cook High’s field. Valdosta played against Cook at the same site a week earlier.
Valwood canceled its game against Frederica Academy, which had been scheduled to be in Hahira. With it a non-district game, the Valiants will not have to make it up. Georgia Christian’s trip to Fullington Academy was also off Friday, though Fullington announced on Facebook that it might be rescheduled. However, neither have the same open week on their schedules.
Lowndes was scheduled to be off this week, a bit of good luck that came out of bad luck this spring. When West Broward was taken off the Vikings’ schedule in August, Lowndes quickly found another opponent in Rock Creek Christian. However, the Maryland-based Rock Creek could only come down Sept. 8, opening up this week.
Area teams were affected, too, by the hurricane.
Cook’s regularly scheduled road game at Brooks County was changed to Oct. 5. Berrien was hopeful of playing at Bacon County Saturday, a day after their game had been scheduled. Most of Nashville city remained without power Friday morning.
