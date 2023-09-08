VALDOSTA — Lowndes High will be giving back in its first football game since Hurricane Idalia hit. The Vikings are inviting all first responders, utility workers and disaster volunteers who assisted in hurricane clean-up to attend Friday’s contest against Rock Creek Christian free of charge.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with a kickoff at 8 p.m. The hurricane heroes are invited to bring their spouses and school-age children as well. To gain admittance to Martin Stadium, these workers must present organization-related identification. Seats will be on the visitors’ side.
In addition to hosting hurricane heroes, the Rock Creek game will also be a Pink Out for Lowndes in support of breast cancer awareness.
