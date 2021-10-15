Jimmy Johnson, 50 years old at the time, stood up on a chair in the Dallas Cowboys road locker room to address his NFC Championship squad after finally knocking out the conference giant, the San Francisco 49ers, 30-20.
After a few comments about the long season, the mini-camps, the difficult training camp, surviving the bear of a division, the NFC East, and noting there was still one big game remaining, Jimmy said four words that immediately became the franchise’s slogan.
“How ‘bout them Cowboys!,” said Johnson, raising his hands in the air.
The next game and, really the next three years, the Cowboys were back on top not only in popularity – see America’s team – but more importantly in winning.
A dynasty, which included three Super Bowl titles in four years – was born. In the history of the sport in the Super Bowl era, the Patriots, winners in 2001, 2003 and 2004, were the only team to own a four-year window like the Cowboys did.
The one difference is the Patriots rebooted and a decade later won three Super Bowl titles in five years.
The Cowboys dynasty died.
And while there have been a few blips, including seven NFC East titles (including co-champs), there have been seven seasons in which the Cowboys finished with double-digit losses.
The Cowboys have won three playoff games – three! – over the last quarter-century.
Which brings us to the middle of October, 2021.
And those Cowboys.
Is this really happening, four wins in five games, with their lone loss, on opening night to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers as impressive as any win they’ve had?
All signs point toward, well, yup.
The biggest question marks heading into this season were these:
Can Dak Prescott rebound from his knee injury?
Can new coordinator Dan Quinn upgrade a horrific defense?
Can they find a good cornerback to play next to Trevon Diggs?
Zeke Elliott has been part of the problem, but can he be part of the solution?
The answers: Absolutely; So far, so good; Not sure; and hell yeah!
The first and last, Dak and Zeke, were the biggest concerns. While both have shown spurts of greatness through their first contracts-plus together, both haven’t been good enough.
Dak ranks second in the NFL among starting QBs with a 116.9 rating and his QB-to-interception ratio (13 and 3) trails only Brady (15-2) and Josh Allen (12-2).
Zeke ranks third among running backs at 90.4 yards per game and tied for second with 5 TDs. While is slightly off pace from his incredible rookie year – 1,631 yards (108.7) and 15 TDs in 15 games – hjs 5.3 yards per carry in 2021 are a career best.
Forget about being question marks for 2021. They were question marks for the rest of their Cowboys careers.
Dak at $40 million per and Zeke at $15 million per both rank third in the NFL at their positions.
Last December, one national writer called Zeke’s contract the worst in the NFL. Said writer was probably right … then. Not now.
The Cowboys have a lot to prove the four weeks against (at) New England, (at) Minnesota, Denver and Atlanta. They are favored against the Patriots this week, by four points, and should be the favorites in the next three, too.
That would put them at 7-1 at the halfway point. And looking deeper into the season the only games they are expected to lose would be Kansas City (Nov. 21) and maybe Arizona (Jan. 2).
Could the Cowboys actually be in a battle for the No. 1 seed and potential bye?
Well, there is a yellow brick road for them to follow.
There is another question mark for the Cowboys that must be addressed: Head coach Mike McCarthy.
He has had some shaky decision-making when it comes to situational football, last second non-calls, etc.
At some point the players and staff need to be led by the guy in charge. Everyone needs to be all-in on the head coach or the Cowboys turn into the standard 10-6 Wild Card team.
There are a lot of interesting storylines in the NFL, including the semi-surprising Cowboys.
As for Jimmy Johnson’s famous Cowboys credo from 28 years or so ago, that will have to wait. For now.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
