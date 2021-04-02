Horning: Kelvin Sampson sure looks like his old self

There’s a scene from an old “Cheers.” Loretta has left Nick, Carla’s ex, and Nick’s back in Sam’s bar hoping to talk Carla back into his life.
Eventually, Nick, forlorn and hopeless, receives an offer of professional help from Frazier.
Sort of.
• Frazier: “Mr. Tortelli, I hate to see any human being suffering without doing something to help. Now, I’d like you to call this number anytime day or night."
• Nick: “Is this your office?”
• Frazier: “No, no, I’m far out of your price range. This is the number of a promising graduate student. You could put him on the map.”
I spent 15 minutes looking at this screen trying to think of a way to introduce Kelvin Sampson in the context I experienced him for many years, covering him closely as a beat writer, sports editor and columnist from 1999 through 2006, when he left Norman for Bloomington, and that’s what I’ve come up with.
Sampson is far more redeeming than the fictitious Nick Tortelli, of course, who I’m pretty sure knew nothing about basketball and did not take one team to the Final Four, let alone two.
Yet, if anybody could figure out all the currents running through Sampson and where they come from — the pride, the combativeness, the charm and the lack of it, the chip on the shoulder as big as a mountain, the absolute drive, the success and respect that it bought, as well as the puffed chest and entitlement he figured it earned — that person certainly belongs on somebody’s map.
It’s flooding back because Sampson has returned to the Final Four. Having beaten Oregon State 67-61 on Monday, his Houston Cougars take on the Big 12’s last hope, Baylor, Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.
One wonders if even a national championship might shut up all the doubters, real and imagined, that have frequently driven Sampson and his teams.
One also wonders if, just maybe, he doesn’t need them any longer — the doubters — real and imagined, to send his teams into metaphorical bunkers from which, outnumbered and against all odds, they stubbornly take on the world.
In the aftermath of the victory that put Sampson back under the sport’s biggest spotlight since leading an overachieving band of Sooners in 2002, I went looking for answers.
His words made me smile. So familiar, possibly dialed down from the years I used to listen to them all the time. Or maybe, ever the optimist, I’m only imagining they’re dialed down.
Sampson gave recruiting kudos to Quannas White, the rugged point guard from his Oklahoma team that lost a national semifinal to Mike Davis-coached Indiana, who joined his Cougar staff following the 2016-17 season.
As it happened, Sampson wound up succeeding Davis with the Hoosiers four years after matching wits with him.
“Once Quannas got in, we started picking off this kid and this kid,” Sampson said. “We said no to a lot of kids because I didn’t think they would fit our culture. We said no to a lot of kids that people would say that’s a great get, that’s a great recruit.
“I don’t care about great recruits. That’s not my deal. I want kids that I could coach, kids that would be coached, that would be able to survive some tough days.”
There’s so much there.
Did Houston really say “No” to prospects rated higher than the ones it signed or did it never recruit them in the first place? For that matter, are prospects clamoring to go anywhere, because for generations it’s been programs telling them how badly they’re needed, not the other way around.
Not that Sampson doesn’t prefer a certain kind of player because he most certainly does. He likes street fighters, lunch-pailers, blue-collar hoopers cut from his own image.
What’s so familiar from the old days is his compulsion to make it clear he’s not for everybody and everybody’s not for him.
Sampson ticked through recent campaigns. Three seasons ago, the Cougars lost by a point to Cincinnati in the AAC tourney final in a game, he said, “I felt like we could have won.”
Two weeks later, Houston fell to Michigan by a point, trying to reach the Sweet 16, “a game I felt like we should have won,” Sampson said.
He skipped over the following season’s round-of-16 loss to Kentucky, mentioned last season and the virus killing its postseason, then jumped to this one.
“Then we came back this year,” he said. “Nate Hinton kept his name in the draft. Fabian [White] tore his ACL. Caleb [Mills] transferred. We lost Chris [Harris]. We lost four starters, but the kids that were here believed and they knew the staff believed.”
It’s a huge testament to Sampson’s coaching abilities. He brought back a team with one returning starter and reached the Final Four, and it’s a testament to those crazy currents running through him that he chose to detail that fact moments after returning to the Final Four.
He can sure coach.
His team. His players. His way. He’s lights out. Give him the talent that typically runs through Kansas, Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina and maybe he can’t beat the other blue bloods with the same talent. Give him his players and maybe he can beat them all.
In 10 seasons, Sampson’s Sooners reached nine NCAA Tournaments, three Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and one Final Four. He went 279-109 and won three conference tournaments.
In all those years, he sent exactly two players to the big leagues, both gone before he reached the Final Four: Eduardo Najera, who played 619 games over 12 NBA seasons, arriving in 2000, and Ryan Humphrey, who transferred from Norman to South Bend and saw action in 85 NBA games over three seasons, beginning in 2002, after finishing at Notre Dame.
That is, unless you count the great Ryan Minor, who played hoops for Sampson and baseball for the Baltimore Orioles, famously playing third base the night Cal Ripken did not take the field for the first time after 2,632 straight games.
Little appears to have changed. Even if Kelvin Sampson’s mellowed, he sure looks like his old self, too.
He’s back in the Final Four, which means he’s winning.
Pretty much, he’s always done that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.