Horning: If Gonzaga pulls off perfection, we might even remember it

If a tree falls in a forest and nobody’s there to hear it, does it make a sound?
Or, updated for these times, if Gonzaga remains unbeaten and claims a national championship, will it have really happened and will it have any historical significance?
Of course it will have really happened. At least a few hundred, maybe a few thousand, will have watched it happen inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium. However, about that historical significance …
Given that “historical” is part of the question, we can stipulate we won’t know soon. Yet, the fact I darn near typed “men’s college basketball” before “national championship” for clarity in the second sentence of this column could be a bad sign.
It’s nearly March, a bunch of games seem to be on every channel every day, but the NFL’s and NBA’s taking over of our collective sports consciousness, in season and out, has come at a steeper price to college hoops than about everything this side of Davis Cup tennis.
There is also the coronavirus, which has killed too many of our neighbors and our attention spans, too.
Should Gonzaga pull it off, the shelf life for the accomplishment in our brain could be quite short.
Let’s hope not.
It shouldn’t be.
Because there’s so much to like about the Bulldogs’ pursuit.
One, they’re the Bulldogs, unless they’re the Zags, you choose, and they play in the West Coast Conference, which is mid-major at best.
The last team to challenge an unbeaten season was 2015 Kentucky, the bluest of bloods in the college game, which is plainly not as fun as a mid-major giving it a try.
The last mid-major to give it a try was Wichita State, one season before Kentucky’s try, yet losing in the round of 32 to Wisconsin, nobody remembers.
Two, Gonzaga’s doing it, sort of, the old-fashioned way. That is, not with a bunch of freshmen soon to leave the program via the NBA draft.
That 2015 Kentucky team?
Three of the Wildcats were Karl-Anthony Towns, Trey Lyles and Devon Booker, all freshmen and the Nos. 1, 12 and 13 picks to Minnesota, Utah and Phoenix following their lone Lexington season. Willie Cauley-Stein, a Wildcat junior, was the sixth pick to Sacramento, too.
The latest mock draft at NBADraft.net places Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs No. 2 to the Pistons, but he’s the only freshman among the Bulldogs playing more than 5 minutes a game and the only Bulldog among the first 50 forecasted selections.
Believe it or not, Suggs leads the Bulldogs in no categories, scoring less (14.1 ppg) than sophomore center Drew Timme (19.1) and senior forward Corey Disport (19.0), grabbing fewer rebounds (5.4 rpg) than Timme (7.1) and junior guard Joel Ayayi (7.0), dishing fewer assists (4.3) than junior guard Andrew Nembhard (4.4) and playing fewer minutes (27.1) than all of them.
He may be a future MVP, but right now he’s just part of the orchestra coach Mark Few is conducting.
• • •
We’ve now reached the point where we must recognize that Baylor hasn't lost either, moving to 18-0 after dispatching winless-in-conference Iowa State 77-72 on Tuesday despite trailing deep into the second half.
It is, though, hard to take the Bears as seriously as the Zags given all the basketball they’ve not played: five games have been canceled, including a Dec. 5 date with, can you believe it, Gonzaga, and many others remain postponed. Tuesday’s victory over the Cyclones, in fact, marked the Bears’ first game in 21 days.
Baylor just hasn’t played enough for its pursuit to carry the same gravity as Gonzaga’s.
All that, and given the program’s history of on-court (and on-the-gridiron, too) dominance, though coach Scott Drew appears to be a swell guy, one can’t help but wonder what scandal may wait around the corner.
Moving on …
• • •
Three, if Gonzaga can just reach the Final Four, it will have come as far as coach Jerry Tarkanian’s 1991 UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, who were not only a mid-major program like the Bulldogs, but the best college basketball team not to win it all and just maybe the best college basketball team, period, and anything that reminds us of that team is a good thing.
Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon and Greg Anthony were seniors and Anderson Hunt was a junior.
Gonzaga even plays a little like that team. Tark’s Rebels averaged 97.7 points, 26.7 more than their opponents. Few’s Bulldogs average 93.4, 24.3 more than opponents.
Four, unless Suggs becomes a Hall of Famer, or perhaps unless Timme becomes one — the 6-foot-10 center is projected No. 52 to the Pacers in the same mock draft predicting Suggs No. 2 to Detroit — and should the Bulldogs pull it off, they will have done it not only in opposition to the Kentucky model, which is to convince every one-and-done McDonald’s All-American to play with every other one-and-done McDonald’s All-American, but also the common model of teams featuring absolute all-time greats.
Bob Knight’s 1976 Indiana team (32-0) pulled it off with the Nos. 2 and 7 picks in the ’76 draft in Scott May and Quinn Buckner and the No. 1 selection in the ’77 draft in Kurt Benson.
John Wooden’s 1973 UCLA squad (30-0) featured Bill Walton, the first or second best center in the history of the college game, Jamaal Wilkes and Swen Nater, too, as well as somebody named Dave Myers, who is not in my brain, yet somehow was the No. 2 pick in the ’75 draft.
Wooden’s 1972 team (30-0) featured Walton, Wilkes, Nater and Henry Bibby. His 1967 team (30-0) featured Lew Alcindor — later to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — the first or second best center in the history of the college game, and Lucius Allen. Even Wooden’s 1964 team (30-0) featured Gail Goodrich, a 15-year pro and five-time all-star, and the great Walt Hazard.
Gonzaga?
The Zags just have five guys averaging between 9.4 and 19.1 points, four guys averaging between 4.8 and 7.1 rebounds and three guys averaging between 3.2 and 4.4 assists.
They’re on the cusp of history and they just might make it.
Perhaps we’ll stop and watch them do it. Maybe we’ll remember them for it, too.
