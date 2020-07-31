Hockey, Seattle style

Release the Kraken!
Okay, now that I got that out of the way, seriously, let’s talk hockey. Seattle hockey.
The NHL will be balanced again next year, barring any delays due to COVID-19, with 32 teams thanks to its new expansion team, the Seattle Kraken. And true to the name, this team is still shrouded by a deep sea of speculation that appeared once it was announced in 2018. But for now, we have a something like the tip of an iceberg peeking out of waves, giving us hope: A name.
A name for a team is everything. It has to not only be memorable but it also has to draw loyalty. It’s got be something everyone can get behind, especially the local population. There has to be some connection to the local area, either historically or symbolically, but in a way that’s not corny or offensive.
Take the now defunct Atlanta Thrashers. It calls on the often “rough and tough” nature of a hockey match. One could easily envision the thrashing and whacking of hockey sticks as well as the shoving and pushing of the players. It also ties itself to the state bird, the Brown Thrasher. As much as I love hockey history, this name captures more of the spirit of Georgia and hockey itself than something like its predecessor, the Atlanta Flames (though one cannot deny that heat is a part of Georgia life).
However, there are always exceptions to the rule. Take my team of choice, the Pittsburgh Penguins. No one would call a penguin tough or fierce on first glance, but the name speaks of sleekness, speed, and determination on the bitter cold ice. Penguins are lovable, elegant, and most of all, hardy. They have an all-age appeal. The Pens took what most would call a jokey name and turned it into the beloved signal of a hockey dynasty.
So where does Seattle land? Well, for now, it seems the jury is still out on it.
There are some who love the name. I mean, on the surface, who wouldn’t? A kraken is a terrifying myth of the deep, cloaked in mystery. While the Thrashers might take you out with force and the Penguins zip by you, the Kraken waits. A giant looking for the chance to ambush under the dark waves. Nothing is more chilling that what you can’t see.
It also connects with Seattle’s maritime history. A sea creature was going to be a good choice no matter what. But instead of something generic and common like a shark or a salmon, they went into the realm of legend. You have freedom to define what you are when all you are to begin with is story and hearsay.
Then of course, there are some that think less of it. They groan at the singular noun name, which I agree is becoming a little too common in sports franchises. They wanted something more regional, more representative of Seattle itself. Some were hoping for a reinstatement of the Metropolitans, Seattle’s first hockey team and the first American team to when the Stanley Cup. Some were hoping for Sockeyes, after the name of a salmon whose range includes the Pacific Northwest. However, this names are extremely regional (and Sockeyes is already taken by a professional frisbee team). They require a Google search to get. You get “Kraken” immediately due to pop culture.
While I would have preferred “Krakens,” I can see the appeal of the singular. It speaks of unified team, each member like a single tentacle, reaching out to grab the enemy and taken them out. Now the last mysteries remain, who will form this team and can they live up to the epic name they’ll soon by fighting under?
