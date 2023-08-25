VALDOSTA — The Highland Christian Academy cross country teams competed in their first meet on Saturday, Aug. 19, in Albany, at the Sherwood Around the Cross Invitational.
The HCA varsity boys team placed 2nd among a field of 18 teams. The boys were lead by three seniors who recorded top 10 finishes. Aiden Keen placed 2nd, Jacob Howington placed 7th and Ty Milligan placed 8th.
HCA’s fourth runner, freshman Noah Howington, placed 11th. The fifth runner, and final scorer, was junior Ian Hulett, who finished 30th. There were 194 runners in the varsity boys race.
Deerfield-Windsor won the meet, with 33 points to Highland’s 50.
Susannah Byram was the top runner for Highland, according to official results. She placed 27th overall.
