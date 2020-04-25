It's the final week of April and an umpire has yet to yell “Play ball!” Maybe we'll know something soon. Maybe we'll get some clarity as to if and when this year's baseball season will get under way.
Until we do, we continue reliving the great moments in Atlanta Braves history.
This week's trip down memory lane takes us to what used to be Atlanta Fulton County Stadium to review the greatest catch in Atlanta history. There's plenty of great catches to choose from, especially from centerfielder Andruw Jones. I still contest that he is the greatest defensive outfielder of his generation, with all respect to Ken Griffey Jr. and Jim Edmonds. Whether it was a dive to rob a hitter of extra bases or when he jumped against the wall, facing the wall and made a tremendous over-the shoulder catch; there wasn't a snag that Jones didn't make during his Braves career.
Any of those catches would top ESPN's Web Gem collection they air regularly during the baseball season. (Hopefully, we'll get to see a few before too long.)
No, my pick for the greatest catch in Atlanta history belongs to Otis Nixon, one of the catalysts behind the start of the Braves' dynasty in the early 90s. He defied gravity and robbed Andy Van Slyke of a potential two-run home run in the ninth inning of a game in July, 1992. It was a catch that would have made Peter Parker envious.
What made Nixon's catch so phenomenal was the timing that it took to, not only make the catch, but avoid crashing into the wall and risking injury. At what used to be Fulton County Stadium, the walls were very high and impossible to jump over unless you planted your foot in the padding to brace yourself. That's exactly what Nixon did. His timing was impeccable. He jumped against the wall, planted his feet into the soft covering about halfway up and leaped over the edge of the wall for a jaw-dropping catch that was full-fledged highway robbery.
Those fans who were around during that era know exactly the catch I'm referring to and the excitement you get when you reflect on it. Even almost 20 years later, it still makes you say, 'wow.'
Nixon was no doubt impressed but so was teammate and right fielder David Justice and the rest of Braves country.
It was one of the great moments in Atlanta Braves history. No catch was better before it. Not one has topped it since.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to The Valdosta Daily Times.
