CHICAGO – Purdue All-American center Zach Edey didn’t score a point in the second half until 13:09 had elapsed after halftime.
Typically, this would be a fatal blow for the Boilermakers, but Friday was not a typical day for Purdue guards Mason Gillis and David Jenkins Jr.
Purdue didn’t need Edey to be dominant in its Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against Rutgers.
Gillis scored a game-high 20 points, while Jenkins didn’t miss a 3-point shot as the Boilermakers advanced with a 70-65 victory at the United Center.
Purdue will play surprising Ohio State in Saturday’s opening semifinal at 1 p.m. The 13th-seeded Buckeyes became the lowest seed ever to reach the Big Ten semifinals with victories over Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State over the past three days.
Gillis had his best scoring effort since a 29-point explosion against Penn State on Feb. 1. Jenkins had his highest-scoring tally (12 points) since Jan. 29 and was 3-for-3 from long range. Add in Ethan Morton, who had eight points and two 3-point makes, his most productive point total since Jan. 5.
It was a day for Purdue’s veterans to shine.
“You need vets to step up. The Big Ten Tournament is different. Teams are playing for their seasons and playing for a lot of things,” Edey said.
Purdue coach Matt Painter has consistently praised the pieces around Edey. On Friday, those pieces demonstrated their value.
“David made three threes. Mason had a huge game. That's what you've got to be able to do. We have put together a team that has elite size, but then we have a lot of skill around it,” Painter said.
Edey did is part, too, though he didn’t have to carry the Boilermakers. The 7-foot-4 center had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
As is typical against defensive-minded Rutgers, the game was a grind for Purdue from start to finish.
At first, Rutgers matched its bruising defense with scoring prowess. The Scarlet Knights made five of their first six shots, three of them from long range, to surge to a 17-5 lead.
While Rutgers was on fire, Purdue struggled, missing nine of its first 13 shots. Gillis quickly changed that.
The junior made three of Purdue’s next four shots. It coincided with a cooldown by Rutgers, and Purdue was back in business down one with 6:58 left in the half.
“It's an everyday process. I have a routine building up to our games. In the game, I go through the same routine, warmup and whenever we get into the game, I'm just prepared, whether that's my time to shoot the ball or whatever I need to do,” Gillis said.
Gillis capped the half appropriately with a 3-pointer on Purdue’s last possession to give the Boilermakers a 29-28 halftime lead.
Painter noted one disadvantage of having the double-bye is your opponent has already played. He was happy the Boilermakers (27-5) got through an early Rutgers surge.
“We had to settle into the game, and when those guys made some of those shots, that really helped us,” Painter said.
Purdue never let Rutgers get away in the second half, but the Scarlet Knights’ punishing defense meant there was no separation gained on the Boilermakers’ part, either.
Enter Jenkins.
With 11:12 left and Purdue down by one, Jenkins made a 3-pointer to put Purdue up for good. Then he made another. When all was said and done, the Boilermakers converted five shots in a row and led 56-49 by the 5:40 mark.
“Rutgers is hard. They're a very physical and hard team. Each and every day we work on what they do. But, again, going against it and how physical they are and how they get to spots, it’s difficult to kind of match that,” Jenkins said. “It feels good to get a win against them, but obviously, that’s a temporary feeling because we’ve got the next game tomorrow.”
Rutgers (19-14) wasn’t done. The Scarlet Knights’ press gave Purdue problems, but Rutgers failed to take advantage of the Boilermakers’ giveaways. Three times from the 2:31 to the 1:32 mark, Rutgers forced Purdue turnovers, but the Scarlet Knights didn’t score via any of the turnovers.
Purdue also marched to the line in the second half, making 14 of 19.
“I tell our guys this all the time. Our defense can stop just about anybody, but you can't defend that free-throw line,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said.
Derek Simpson led Rutgers with 18 points.
Purdue swept the season series against Ohio State, not that the Boilermakers are counting on another win.
“We’re focused on the next game. We’re not worried about the last time we won this tournament was. We’re focused game to game and not looking ahead,” Edey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.