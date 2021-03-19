Georgia's Smart discusses opening week of spring practice, Ringo injury and more

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media during a virtual press conference on Thursday, two practices into spring practice. Smart discussed how the team looks thus far, the improvements needed from the defense and an update on Kelee Ringo’s injury.
First week of spring practice
Now in Week 1 of spring practice, Smart said he has been pleased with the spirit and energy his team has given since the start of spring practice.
During this week’s practices, players have not worn pads but will begin practicing with them Saturday. However, Smart said these are some of the days where the athletes look their best.
“We don’t have the pads on yet so it’s a combine Olympics out there,” Smart said. “Who runs the fastest, looks the prettiest. … But then they put pads on Saturday and then they start to take on a little bit more character, a little more demeanor of our team.”
Given the fact that spring practice did not happen last year due to the pandemic, Smart expressed how the team is “lightyears” ahead of where they were last year. Specifically, Smart pointed out the difference in their offense already.
“Last year we didn’t know who we were, we had no identity,” Smart said. “[Now], they are doing things that they weren’t even doing halfway through the season last year.”
Improving the defense
Across the board, Smart is looking for everyone on the defensive side of the ball to improve, especially given the absence of outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.
Last season, Ojulari lead the team with 8.5 sacks and finished the season with 31 total tackles. With Ojulai heading into the NFL draft, junior Travon Walker is going to have some big shoes to fill.
“Travon’s the guy that is going to have to have a big year for us,” Smart said. “Not only is he replacing the league, but in a lot of ways he’s replacing Azeez.”
Some believe Nolan Smith could end up replacing Ojulari after playing extensively in all 10 of Georgia’s games throughout the 2020-21 season. However, Smart said it’s not just one or the other since both of these athletes play a lot at the defensive end.
“I think everybody just assumes that with Azeez being gone that it’s like Nolan, but it’s not like that for us,” Smart said. “Because 67% of the snaps Travon is Azeez and Nolan is Azeez, just one’s left and one’s right.”
Kelee Ringo injury update
From high school to Georgia, redshirt freshman Ringo carried a torn labrum with him and had to undergo surgery before the season even started. That was the beginning and the end of his 2020-21 season.
When asked about his condition now, Smart said that he’s cleared to go but he’s still working on getting back up to speed.
“To think that you’re going to sit out and not go out there and go against a guy running 21-22 miles an hour and just be able to walk out there and go just because you’re fast,” Smart said. “That’s not the case.”
Since he was not able to see the field his entire freshman season, Smart said Ringo still has a lot of confidence and a lot of learning to do in their system. Although Smart says he’s not shying away at all, rather he’s dedicated to learning what’s necessary in order to work towards living up to his own expectations.
“The position he’s playing is a .300 batting average,” Smart said. “You fail seven out of 10 and you’re a Hall of Famer in baseball and it's hard out there. It’s tough.”
Smart says he’s proud of the way Ringo has taken on this year and never once checked out mentally given his injury.
“A lot of guys get injured and they check out,” Smart said. “He never checked out, he checked in. He sat in the front of the meetings [and] he answered questions every day.”
Printed with permission from The Red & Black independent student media organization based in Athens, Ga.; redandblack.com/sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.