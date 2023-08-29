Thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Light rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 2:37 pm
TIFTON — Tuesday’s Georgia Christian volleyball match at Tift County has been called off. Tift cited weather concerns in its announcement on social media.
No make-up date was announced for the match.
