TIFTON — Georgia Christian took four volleyball sets down the wire Tuesday at Tift county High School, but ultimately fell to their hosts, as well as Grace Christian in a tri-match.
Grace Christian won by 25-19, 25-21 sets and Tift County scores were 25-20, 25-19.
Sage Grimes served an ace and Kenna Mira had a kill as GCS won the first four points against Grace. The Lady Cougars slowly built an advantage, but Maddie Mira sparked a rally when her kill gave the team serving rights again when they were down 16-10.
Maddie Mira had two kills, including a spike in a rally that closed the score to 16-14. Kenna Mira soon brought them to a single point, down only 17-16.
But Grace rallied after Jaya Guilliams made it one point again, 19-18, allowing only one more point to the team in black.
Grace had command early in the second set, jumping out 6-2. Guilliams and Masie Kinsey drew the Lady Generals to one point twice, but they soon fell behind 19-11.
Maddie Mira and Charlee McGuire had aces later in the set.
Tift head coach Caleb Dawso praised GCS’ technical abilities in the game with the Lady Devils.
Grimes started the first set of their matchup with an ace and the Lady Generals jumped out early against the Class 6A school. An ace by Maddie Mira tied the count at 11 each. The teams went back and forth, with ties at 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20 before Tift scored the last few points.
GCS nearly made a massive comeback against Tift in the last set. Down 21-8, they scored eight straight. Tift’s front line power was too much at the end, with a spike breaking up the comeback.
The Lady Generals won 3-0 over Highland Christian Thursday (25-2, 25-11, 25-6) and are next scheduled for a tri-match at Thomasville against the Lady Bulldogs and Cook.
