DASHER — Georgia Christian’s volleyball team added another in the win column Thursday, Aug. 24, winning all three sets against Hamilton County, Fla.
Individual set scores were 25-21, 25-11 and 25-19, according to MaxPreps.
Official stats, from Georgia Christian, show Maddie Mira leading the way with 15 kills. Kenna Mira had eight kills. Sarge Grimes led the way with 25 assists and Eliza James had four blocks for the Lady Generals.
Georgia Christian is scheduled to visit Tift County Tuesday, Aug. 29 to face the Lady Devils. Their next home match is slated for Sept. 5, featuring Tift and Grace Christian of Bainbridge.
