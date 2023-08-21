WOODBURY — Georgia Christian fell in its season opener Aug. 18 to Flint River Academy, 43-14.
The Generals led by an unusual 7-5 score at the end of the 1st quarter, but saw host Flint River score 38 consecutive points, 32 in the 2nd period.
Tanner Rayfield threw for Georgia Christian’s only score on offense, a 51-yard pass. The Generals tacked on a kickoff return touchdown in the 3rd period.
Georgia Christian is scheduled to visit Fullington Academy on Sept. 1.
