Gassed IU falls to Saint Mary's in NCAA rout

PORTLAND, Ore. — Indiana’s first season under head coach Mike Woodson ended with a whimper, as the No. 12 seed Hoosiers were dominated in an 82-53 loss to No. 5 Saint Mary’s on Thursday at the Moda Center.
Not much went right as IU couldn’t solve a swarming, switching Saint Mary’s defense that took control of the game late in the first half and didn’t let up. Saint Mary’s led by 12 points at halftime and extended the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.
“They competed at a much higher level than we did tonight,” Woodson said. “It just means we’ve got to go back and get busy this summer and get better. But it was a great run for our ballclub this season getting back in the big dance, and we’ve got to build off it in the future. That’s what it’s all about at this point.”
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, in what could be his final game in an IU uniform, led the Hoosiers with 12 points. Jackson-Davis will face another offseason determining whether to stay in school or declare for the NBA draft.
Xavier Johnson added 11 points and five assists but also had five of Indiana’s 12 turnovers.
Indiana finished 21-15 in Woodson’s first season, reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. After beating Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four in Dayton, IU looked gassed playing its second game in less than 48 hours and fifth game in seven days. IU also had a three-hour delay in its flight from Dayton to Oregon that resulted in getting into its hotel rooms at 7 a.m. local time Wednesday morning.
“I’ve never been a coach that makes excuses,” Woodson said. “I had to do better tonight to get these guys, and I give Saint Mary’s all the credit. I thought we just didn’t have it, and we’re a much better team than we showed tonight and that’s on me.
“Traveling had nothing to do with it. I mean it is what it is. We’re happy to be in the big dance and getting this opportunity, so I can’t point the finger at that. I thought that they were a better team tonight because we were a step slow from everything we wanted to do from a defensive standpoint.”
Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett, though, conceded the travel situation may have contributed to IU’s most lopsided loss in 101 NCAA Tournament games.
“The situation they had is tough,” Bennett said. “They were just playing Wyoming. They were trying to get that win. They just finished their conference tournament. They really didn’t have a chance to prepare for us. We played well, but those two teams are more even than that.”
Fatigue showed up the most on the defensive end of the floor, as IU was consistently beaten off the dribble and late on rotations. Saint Mary’s went 5-of-10 from 3-point range in the first half and finished shooting 48% from the field and 10-of-21 from beyond the arc.
“It’s hard to guard us when you can’t do prep on us,” Bennett said.
Starting guard Logan Johnson led four Saint Mary’s starters in double figures with 20 points, with guard Tommy Kuhse adding 19 points.
“We’re a gritty, not pretty team,” Johnson said. “We’re going to find ways to get it done. We know once we get going defensively, and especially offensively, that’s when teams get in trouble, and they really find out what they are stepping into.”
IU got off to a strong start, taking an early 18-13 lead on a bank shot by sophomore forward Jordan Geromino in transition off a Saint Mary’s turnover.
But after the Hoosiers went up 21-17 on a Trey Galloway hook shot in the lane, Saint Mary’s closed the half with a 23-7 run. Saint Mary’s went up 24-21 on an Alex Ducas 3-pointer, then Ducas scored on a layup on a backdoor cut to extend Saint Mary’s lead to 28-23.
Ducas’ third 3-pointer of the half put Saint Mary’s up 33-26. After a Jackson-Davis inside basket cut Saint Mary’s lead to 33-28, the Gaels closed the half on a 7-0 run. Kuhse started the run with a pair of baskets in the paint, and Saint Mary’s closed the run by making three of their final four free-throw attempts to go up 40-28 at halftime.
Saint Mary’s scored 14 points in the first half off seven Indiana turnovers. In addition to the miscues, IU was unable to make baskets late in the first half, scoring just one field goal over the final 5:50.
“We started out pretty good, pretty solid, but then they starting hitting shots,” Jackson-Davis said. “We weren’t up on ball screens. I don’t think that had anything to do with legs. Obviously, when we start playing we get tired regardless, but I just think overall they were a sharper team today. They hit their shots, ran their offense and were an overall great team.”
