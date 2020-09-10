Tom Seaver died last week.
Lou Brock died on Sunday.
If you were born, say, between 1955 and 1970, it may have felt like a piece of your childhood died with them.
That and, nostalgia aside, their deaths ought to remind you how much the game has changed, presuming you still watch it because, regrettably, the world doesn’t stop for the diamond any more.
Now, this isn’t one of those what’s-wrong-with-baseball-and-here’s-how-we-can-fix-it-and-make-it-America’s-national-pastime-again columns.
Anyway, it can’t happen because regaining that perch would require as many off days as game days, the time and space to fabricate dumb and pretentious debate, the type of thing hired arguers like Skip Bayless, Steven A. Smith and hordes of imitators have ridden to greater fame than many athletes and, sadly, most baseball players.
I digress.
Seaver and Brock.
Brock and Seaver.
Do you know how great they were?
I can almost promise you they’re better than you remember and I can absolutely promise you they played a different game, and by that, I don’t mean Brock played the last 10 years of his career on carpeted cement at old Busch Stadium, though he did and so many others in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Montreal, Kansas City and Houston did, too.
That Brock stole 118 bases in 1974 — 14 more than Maury Wills 12 years earlier; 12 less than Rickey Henderson 8 years later — is three things at once.
It’s flat-out amazing because he did it when he was 35 years old, in his 14th major league season.
It’s part of why he’s so underrated because we remember 118, but forget 3,023 hits, 12th all-time when he retired, or that he hit .293 over 10,332 at bats.
It measures change, because last season one team, Texas, stole that many and nobody’s come within 50 of Brock’s 118 since Colorado’s Willy Taveras pilfered 68 in ’08.
Seaver, as you may know, won three Cy Young awards, led the ’69 Mets to their miracle, won 311 games and, pitching into his 40s and darn near 5,000 innings, still retired with a 2.86 earned run average, which is insane, but you know which of those numbers should knock you out the most?
The innings.
Or, perhaps, the starts — 647 — that led to those innings.
Get ready for some numbers you’re bound to believe aren’t real.
Seaver, came in as a reliever nine times over his 20-regular-season career, meaning he took the mound 656 times.
You know how many innings averaged per appearance? Basically, seven and a third, because that's how you reach 4,783.
You know how many complete games he threw? Get ready to pick yourself off the floor because the number’s 231, including 10 with the White Sox in 1984, his 18th season.
You know the last guy to throw 10 complete games in a season? Well, James Shields threw 11 for the Rays in ’11 and he was the first one to do it since Randy Johnson tossed 12 for the D-Backs in ’99.
Seaver completed 10 or more 13 times. He completed 21 in 1971.
Whaaaattt!!!
Finally, beyond the complete games, you know how he knocked out all those innings.
They gave him the ball every fourth day, on three days rest, not every fifth or sixth day on four or five days rest.
Starting pitchers are paid tens of millions of dollars each season to pitch less and less and less, yet the first 11 seasons of Seaver’s career, he averaged 34.6 starts, a figure that would lead the National League in 10 of the last 12 seasons and the American League in 12 of the last 14, and Seaver did it over and over and over again.
Clayton Kershaw, Max Sherzer and Justin Verlander, perhaps the best three starting pitchers of their time, over their 42 combined seasons, have thrown 62 complete games, total, and started 35 in a season only once, Verlander in ’09.
None has thrown more single-season innings than Verlander’s 251 in 2011, the same number Seaver tossed as a ’67 rookie, a figure he eclipsed 10 of the next 11 seasons.
What’s now unthinkable, he, and a few others, too, managed season after season.
Within a few days of each other, Lou Brock and Tom Seaver left the world. Without them, something’s quite lost, yet it’s nothing that hasn’t been missing from the game for a very long time.
