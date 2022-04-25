Fried is ace of Braves' staff

If Atlanta Braves fans didn't know it already, this week's gem against the Los Angeles Dodgers solidified Max Fried's claim as the team's bonafide ace of the starting rotation and one of the top 5 pitchers in the game today.
Whenever you can shut down an offense of the Dodgers' caliber to the tune of just two hits and zero runs in seven innings, you've got the makings of an ace pitcher.
Fried possesses everything teams want in a No. 1 pitcher. He has the pitches to overwhelm and trick hitters. He also has the mentality where he is not easily rattled.
But baseball fans should not be surprised with his performance. Tuesday's exemplary performance this week was just another in a long line of outstanding showings the southpaw has delivered since joining the Braves via trade in 2014.
Just look to the World Series clincher last year in Game 6. Fried was unhittable for six shutout innings against a very potent offense of the Houston Astros. The performance was reminiscent of Tom Glavine's gem in game 6 of the 1995 World Series. It was even more impressive following a first-inning play at first base that nearly saw Fried injure an ankle.
He shrugged off the discomfort and struck out six with zero walks. Only one runner advanced beyond first base.
Fried also finished fifth in the Cy Young Award race in 2020 when he finished 7-0 in the COVID-shortened season and also compiled a 2.25 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. Not to mention Fried is a terrific defender on the mound, as evidenced by his two Gold Gloves. He's also a feared pick-off machine with his throws to first base.
All this adds up to the Braves' best left-handed starter since Glavine.
I am not sure the Braves envisioned Fried being a No. 1 type of starter when they acquired him from the San Diego Padres; part of a package for Justin Upton. (I wonder who won that trade.) But that is exactly what the defending World Series champions have with Fried; a lefty with dazzling stuff who is unfazed by any moment presented it to him. Again, it's very Glavin-esque. Glavine was a 300-game winner and eventual Hall of Famer during his time with the Braves.
Fried has that type of ability. The world witnessed it last year on baseball's biggest stage. The Dodgers were reminded of it during an early-season contest. He is the ace of the Braves staff.
Clint Thompson is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
